Silver Dollar City has once again been nominated for the chance to be named the Best Amusement Park in America by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.
The 1880s theme park currently holds the title of Best Amusement Park from USA Today 10Best. To retain its No. 1 ranking, SDC is appealing to their loyal fans and friends to help them by going online and voting once a day on every device through June 20, according to a press release from SDC.
Through the rest of the month of May, the park is welcoming guests to join them for their Bluegrass and BBQ Festival, which features live performances by some of the biggest names in bluegrass and a hearty portion of their slow-cooked ribs, chicken, brisket, pulled pork and more.
“This nomination highlights the world-class offerings of Silver Dollar City,” said Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas in the release. “There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer. Our new one-of-a-kind Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly half-mile river ride, an eight-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the grand finale, a four and half story waterfall drop—making it the tallest river raft drop in the Western Hemisphere.”
On June 12, SDC guests will be able to experience the start of the park’s Star-Spangled Summer festival, which runs through July 25. During this festival, folks will have the chance to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters as they premiere their all-new show, which was created exclusively for SDC. The Harlem Globetrotters Skills Showcase will feature the basketball stars as they use their super skills and new tricks to entertain audiences of all ages from June 12 through Aug. 8, the release stated.
“North America is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions attracting some 375 million visitors annually, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions,” said USA Today, on their online nominations page. “The choices can be overwhelming for those looking to plan the perfect vacation. To help narrow down the options, 10Best asked a panel of amusement park and family travel experts to nominate their 20 favorite parks across the continent. Now we need you to vote.”
Up against SDC in this year’s running are Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Cedar Point Ohio, Disney California Adventure, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Anaheim, Dollywood, EPCOT, Hershey Park, Kennywood, Kings Island, Knott’s Berry Farm, Magic Kingdom Orlando, Seaworld Orlando, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Island of Adventure.
The 10 winning parks will be announced on Friday, July 2. To cast a vote for the USA Today 10Best 2021 No. 1 Amusement Park visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-amusement-park.
