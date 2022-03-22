The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting an informational Volunteer Rally on Thursday, March 24, at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
“Find out how you can be an active participant in the Branson Regional Arts Council,” a release from BRAC said. “We have a full slate of amazing events this year and are looking for enthusiastic folks who love their community and love to have fun.”
As a BRAC Volunteer, folks can earn special perks including show tickets, special merchandise and more.
Volunteer areas include:
- Guest Services--Greet theatre patrons as they arrive for a production. Hand out official Playbill programs, and assist with seating locations or other needs.
- Concession Stand--Assist patrons by serving up fresh popcorn, sweet treats and beverages from the historic concession stand before the show and during intermission. Duties include cashier, product display, popcorn making, cleaning, sanitization, and inventory tracking. BRAC will assist qualified food handlers in obtaining their required ServSafe Certification at their expense.
- Set Construction, Costume and Prop Building--Work behind the scenes to help build stage sets, props and costumes for upcoming productions. Previous experience is not required, but is certainly beneficial.
- Clean and Sanitizing--One of the most important volunteer positions…the cleaning crews sweep and vacuum the theatre after each performance, wipe down touchable surfaces in public areas with sanitized towelettes, and remove all trash to the outside dumpsters.
- Street Team Marketing--Help BRAC connect with the community and spread the news about their upcoming events and theatrical productions! BRAC will provide the posters or flyers, and volunteers will help by distributing them to participating locations in and around the community.
The Branson Regional Arts Council was founded in 1965 as the “Taney Arts Council,” and officially established 501 (c)(3) non-profit status as “Branson Arts Council, Inc.” in 1993. Their mission is “to provide artistic, cultural and educational opportunities that support, strengthen and enhance artistic experiences for people of all ages in our area.”
Financial support for the organization is provided by BRAC members, theatre patrons, private donors, as well as additional grant support from the Missouri Arts Council and other organizations.
The Volunteer Rally is being held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
