For the 2023 Branson show season, the Grand Shanghai Circus has issued an all new production for audiences showcasing more variety than ever before at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
Featuring the award winning professional acrobats from Jinzhou, China, the Grand Shanghai Circus combines all of their talents to deliver audiences with a breathtaking array of acrobatics, dancing, comedy, magic and numerous aerial feats of strength, according to Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre General Manager Cindy Thomas.
“This show encompasses all things. Comedy, it also includes a little magic with the face changing mask,” Thomas said. “Not only do we have the one aerial act with the fishnet, but we have a couple dancing with the silks. Then you also have the hoop diving and your normal acrobatic performances like the hats and the jar juggling, but we’ve added more to that as well.”
Joining Thomas for an after-show interview with the Branson Tri-Lakes News, was Professional Acrobatic Performer Lingyu Zhao who performs aerial fish net and contortion in the show. Zhao, 29, who goes by Leah here in America, has been training as an acrobat since the age of 9. Thomas shared Zhao and the other performers spend approximately eight hours a day training, which includes their time rehearsing and performing in the show.
“Even when we only have one show and the theater is free for the day, they’re already here in the morning. They’re practicing unicycling and they’re practicing new acts,” Thomas said. “Our show changes throughout the year, so they will interject new stuff like the umbrellas.”
When asked how it makes her feel to hear the audiences applauding from stage, Zhao responded with the deepest of gratitude to those who come to see their show.
“Yes. So happy. It makes us more confident,” Zhao said. “I love Branson. I think the people are very kind.”
Thomas added, by providing such a variety in the show, the acrobats offer many opportunities for the audiences to respond toward what they see.
“In the past, it used to be just the same thing, just different people. This show does bring in more variety. I think that energy is contagious,” Thomas said. “When you see they’re having fun, it’s contagious. The audience will have fun too. It’s for all ages. They love it when the little kids are here, but also the grandparents that are here. They were talking about how the older people get into the show just like the younger people do.”
Though it has been several years, Thomas shared this is not the first time Zhao and several of the other acrobats have been in Branson.
“Leah was here as a part of the team in 2017 and some of them left and came back with a whole new show. They perform all over the world,” Thomas said. “When I told them I wanted them to come back, because…they do love Branson. Who would ever think you could come to Branson, MO and see acrobats that are actually from Shanghai.”
With many new components in the show, Thomas shared her new favorite act in the show is unintentionally reminiscent of a longtime children’s series.
“My favorite is the newest act they have in the show in the second half is the human strength,” Thomas shared. “I call them the Power Rangers. The red with the yellow. That’s the newest thing they have. That’s my favorite.”
When asked about her favorite parts of the show, Zhao was extremely humble with her answer, and shared her favorites includes the hoop diving and the couple silks, along with the new comedy bit in the show.
“My favorite is the chefs,” Zhao said. “It’s very interesting.”
The chefs act Zhao are referring to features two of the acrobats dressed as chefs who juggle cutlery, spin plates on sticks and perform a handful of pantomime comedic scenes.
Utilizing the giant LED screen which sits at the back of the theaters stage, the show features a number of pictures and video designed to help transport audiences to Shanghai during the show.
“I think each one of the acts define and tell a story. Our goal, and we share this with each one of them, through their costumes and through their music when they come into the theater, and through the LED wall, we want people to leave here and feel like they’ve experienced a little bit of China.”
While the acrobats from Jinzhou, China are here in Branson, Thomas said they do more than just perform at the theater.
“Leah also acts as, and I think this is important, she also acts as the interpreter. So when we go to schools, then they will perform,” Thomas said. “The convention center had us down there. Even if she’s not performing, she still goes as that person to make sure that they are understood and she does all the translation.”
Come the holiday season in Branson, Thomas confirmed Zhao and the rest of the acrobats will begin introducing some Christmas spirit into their 2023 show.
“We will bring Christmas into the show in November,” Thomas said. “Mr. Tan, who is the owner of the theater now, is a Christian and he goes to church, so it’s important to him that we share the story of Christmas with our audience.”
Performances of the Grand Shanghai Circus are offered almost daily, with showtimes taking place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and/or 7:30 p.m. depending on the day. The acrobats will be performing in Branson until Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the show call 417-336-0888 or visit grandshanghaitheatre.com/shanghai-circus.
