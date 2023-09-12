For the 2023 Branson show season, the Grand Shanghai Circus has issued an all new production for audiences showcasing more variety than ever before at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.

Featuring the award winning professional acrobats from Jinzhou, China, the Grand Shanghai Circus combines all of their talents to deliver audiences with a breathtaking array of acrobatics, dancing, comedy, magic and numerous aerial feats of strength, according to Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre General Manager Cindy Thomas. 

