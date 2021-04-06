Shepherd of the Hills is giving folks the opportunity to peruse crafts and vintage pieces, eat a variety of fun food and hear lots of live music all in one place this weekend at their Shepherd’s Spring Craft & Junk Fair.
From April 9 to 11, Shepherd’s Spring Craft and Junk Fair is being held on The Shepherd of the Hills’ farm. Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said this event will be a combination of a vintage market and a craft fair.
“There will be a number of repurposed, as well as handcrafted items on the property, as well as a few food trucks and some live music,” said Johnson. “The kids, of course, will be able to use the playland on the farm site as well again. We think it will be a good event and we’re pretty excited about it.”
The full live music line-up for the fair starts on Friday with Molly Healey from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Joe Dillstrom from 12 to 2 p.m. and the Backstretch Bluegrass Band featuring Jimmy Ream Gary Rea and Chad Graves from 2 to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the line-up includes Dallas Jones from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Michael Horn and Sam Clanton from 12 to 2 p.m. and Lyal Strickland and Dillon Hasten from 2 to 4 p.m.
Then on Sunday, guests will be treated to Abbey Waterworth from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Bryan Copeland from 12 to 2 p.m. and Isayah Warford and Sarah Hughes from 2 to 4 p.m.
“Lyal Strickland is a well known artist who does a lot of events as well as Dallas Jones, Molly Healey and a handful of other folks that will be here,” said Johnson. “Mike Horn is no stranger to folks in the Branson area as well as Sam Clanton. We knew we had really good music last time, so we just tried to expand on that as far as having them on the property.”
The food truck line-up during the fair will include Fat Tony’s Pizza with wood fire pizzas, My Baby Can Cook with southern style cooking, Flounder’s Fish and Chips with seafood, Tropical Treats with carnival style goodies, Subbe Kettle Corn with popcorn, Kettle Crew with specialty nuts and drinks, Keck’s Root Beer with specialty drinks and Sister’s Fried Pies with dessert.
Admission into the fair is $5 per person. Shepherd’s is also offering a 9 a.m. early bird entry option on Friday only for $10 per person, which will get folks into the fair two hours before anyone else. Entry is valid for the entire day the admission is purchased. Children 12 and under get in free. Entry also includes a self-tour through the historic farm and access to Lil’ Pete’s Playland.
This spring event is a follow-up to the craft fair held last fall at Shepherd of the Hills. Johnson said for those who attended the fall 2020 fair, this event will feel very familiar to those who return.
“We have a number of craftsmen in the area that rival the best craftsmen across the country,” said Johnson. “We wanted to give them an opportunity and a venue close to home that maybe helps them, and get locals and people in the area the opportunity to see that as well, and be able to come out and experience them for a real low admission price.”
At the craft and junk fair there will be a variety of items including one-of-a-kind antiques, painted furniture, repurposed items, vintage decor, clothing, jewelry, woodworking, handmade items, candles, soaps and more.
“A lot of craftsmen. A lot of repurposed items as well as just some folks that are a little bit out of the box or unique and original items. It’s not necessarily restricted to vintage type things,” said Johnson. “Basically it’s a vintage market. It tends to focus a little less on handcrafted and more repurposed, but as it is we will always have crafts here and craftsmen type made items here. A lot of times what they do at a vintage fair is they’re repurposing vintage items and kind of reworking them with other things. So they take a little bit of an antique and rustic item and work it into some sort of craft to have kind of a built in character element to it.”
Johnson added that the fair will feature both indoor and outdoor vendors. Hours for the fair are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
All vendors, with the exception of food vendors, are still being accepted. Anyone interested in become a vendor is encouraged to email info@theshepherdofthehills.com.
Admission tickets are only being sold in-person at the gate. Additional information on this event can be found by visiting the Shepherd’s Craft & Junk Fair page on Facebook or visiting theshepherdofthehills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.