Shoji Tabuchi is returning to the Branson stage for the 2022 show season with a limited engagement performance at the Little Opry Theatre.
Tabuchi’s new live show, An Evening with Shoji, will begin this spring with performances at 8 p.m. at the Little Opry Theater, which is located inside Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex.
“It’s an idea that really took root during the Military Film Festival last November,” Branson IMAX Senior Vice President of Theater Operations & Marketing Tom Forster said in a press release. “We were honored to kick-off the festival with ‘Shoji Tabuchi: An American Dream’, a film that chronicles Shoji’s life story, which at its heart is the story of someone who first fell in love with country music and then fell in love with the Ozarks. What if we could do that LIVE?? What if we could unite that story and his legendary talent in the perfect venue?”
Tabuchi’s new 2022 show will take cues from the documentary film, walking audiences through Tabuchi’s awe-inspiring life story, his love for the USA and the Ozarks, and his experiences having played such an important role in the burgeoning sensation that was to become the Live Music Capital of the World.
“My family and I have been blessed to perform for millions for over 30 years here in Branson,” Tabuchi said in the release. “I am so excited to create this new show experience, that is something so personal, so special, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you.”
For the show, Tabuchi and his band will feature an array of music ranging from country and bluegrass to ‘50s and ‘60s to gospel and patriotic. On select dates, Tabuchi’s daughter, Christina Lingo-Tabuchi, will join him on stage to perform.
“This is really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a show that has been in the making for decades,” Forster said in the release. “We’re truly privileged to have him with us, this type of personal storytelling and legendary entertainment is what the Little Opry was made for.”
Tabuchi is a 2020 National Fiddler Hall of Fame Inductee and a recipient of the Missouri Award, Japanese Foreign Minister’s Award and the Americanism Medal from the Daughters of The American Revolution. Additionally, he is a two-time TNN Music City News Instrumentalist of The Year nominee, been named Ozark Music Awards Entertainer of The Year, as well as four-time Instrumentalist of The Year, and has also received the Branson Terry Awards Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Awards.
As of press time, a start date for the show had not yet been announced. For additional information on the show or to make advance ticket reservations visit littleopry.com.
