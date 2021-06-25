On Wednesday, June 23, The Track Family Fun Parks welcomed guests, community members, former employees and more for their 40th Birthday Bash.
The evening celebration at the go-kart attraction featured a variety of activities, including live music performances from bands Mile Zero and The Rosy Hips, two 1981 inspired Electrify Light Shows on the Branson Ferris Wheel, numerous food options and a fireworks show to end the night.
Hundreds of folks made their way to Track 4 on Wednesday night to help The Track celebrate four decades of business in Branson. On top of the birthday festivities, attendees were also able to enjoy rides on the Branson Ferris Wheel, the Heavy Metal High Rise and the Classic Go-Karts as well as The Skycoaster, bummer boats and more.
Visit bransontracks.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.