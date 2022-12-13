Area appreciation has been extended this month at the Clay Cooper Theatre for three of the venue’s productions.
Now through Friday, Dec. 30, locals can receive $15 tickets for Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Hot Rods & High Heels or Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties; as well as Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties.
To receive the area appreciation ticket rate, purchasers must show a valid driver’s license I.D. for one of the listed county’s.
Showtimes for Clay Cooper’s Country Express for the rest of this month are 7:30 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. on Fridays, with a special 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, Dec. 30.
Showtimes for Dean Z—The Ultimate Elvis for December on at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Showtimes for Hot Rods & High Heels this month are at 2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 26, and 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 30.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-332-2529 or visit claycoopertheatre.com.
