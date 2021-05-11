The Shepherd of the Hills Farm is welcoming more than 40 demonstrating artisans and crafters to the historic homestead this weekend for their inaugural Old Ozark’s Settlers Days.
Coinciding with the opening week of the 61st season of the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama, this two-day pioneer event is being held on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16. Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson said the weekend long event will feature a variety of activities.
“People get to come in and see a wide variety of crafts, as well as a number of demonstrators, live musicians and also speakers that we’ll have on-site,” said Johnson. “It will be a really dynamic weekend. We’re trying to bring a lot of different crafters of current products, but there will also be old-school crafts.”
As a part of the event, artisans will be showcasing their skills with hand-thrown pottery, woodcarving, broom making, chainsaw carving, rope making and 1880s camp/pedal sewing. Johnson added they’re hosting the event as a fundraiser to assist a local organization.
“It’s a benefit of sorts to help The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters, so part of the proceeds go to them. We’ll be charging $5 at the gate,” said Johnson. “They’ve done a lot to raise funds for different things, like restoring Notch Post Office. It’s a volunteer organization that hasn’t had a lot of opportunities in the last year to really do any fundraising events. They had a database of some of those older crafters that we didn’t, so it was a way to come together to help each other.
They’re helping us with staffing and working the event, as well as getting us access to some crafters and stuff that they knew, as well as some musicians.”
Founded in 1931, The Society of the Ozarkian Hillcrofters is a group of individuals striving to preserve the history of the Ozarks. The society itself was given new life in 2017 by a group of local Ozarkians. In 2018 the society hosted its inaugural Old County Fair, which has since become an annual event.
The five fold mission of the organization is to secure the proper recognition of the Ozarks, protect Ozarks wildlife, preserve the natural beauties of historic Ozarks locations, perpetuate Ozarks history, folklore and traditions and to teach fellow Ozarkians the value of the great heritage possessed in the Ozarks region. At Old Ozark’s Settlers Days the crafters and artisans will also be joined by a number of live music entertainers, who will be performing throughout the entire weekend.
On Saturday the live music line-up includes:
—O.M.M.A Roots from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— Luke Acker from 1 to 3 p.m.
—Banjo Joe from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday will also include an All Day Open Jam Session for folks to come together to perform bluegrass and traditional Ozarks music. Additionally, the live music line-up on Sunday will feature:
—Magnolia Wind from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
—Abbey Waterworth from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
—The Creek Rocks, featuring Cindy Woolf and Mark Bilyeu, from 3 to 5 p.m.
“There’s going to be some speaker’s as well from historical societies and things like that. We’ve got some volunteer booths of other volunteer organizations that will be involved like the Centennial Museum,” said Johnson. “They’ll be able to come out and see some old wagons ... as well as old crafts. Gary Mulkey a knife maker, who happens to be permanently housed here, he’s going to be demonstrating his knife making with a forge and out there making knifes on the property right in front of people.”
One of the food vendors that will be making their Shepherd of the Hills debut during the event includes Woodfired Kitchen Subs.
This food vendor does things a little different with their subs. They heat up the meat and cheese inside of a pizza oven, so the edge of the bread comes out a little crispy, while the center of the bread comes out “pillowy” soft. It’s then loaded up with fresh vegetables.
Johnson shared that they still have a few spaces left for any crafters or artisans who would be interested in participating in the event. Email info@shepherdofthehills.com for additional information.
Entry into the event is $5 for adults and children age 12 and under are free. The cost of admission also covers access to several other pieces of The Shepherd of the Hills property.
“They can go through Old Matt’s Cabin. The speakers will be taking place inside of the Morgan Chapel. People will be able to roam the grounds and walk under the trees in the shade and use Pete’s Playland and go through the treehouses and the obstacle course and the mini-golf and all that stuff,” said Johnson. “The people that come out to the craft fair are welcome to stay and buy a ticket to the outdoor drama as well. The people who buy a ticket to the outdoor drama get into the craft fair for free.”
The Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama is the live reenactment of the well known historical novel by Harold Bell Wright, which was published in 1907. The outdoor drama features more than 90 actors and actress, as well as horses, sheep, mules and donkeys performing on a stage the size of a football field.
On Saturday, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After the event on Saturday, the Shepherd of the Hills Outdoor Drama will begin at 8:30 p.m.
For additional information visit theshepherdofthehills.com or visit the Old Ozark’s Settlers Days event page on Facebook.
