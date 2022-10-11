WonderWorks Branson is giving homeschool parents a unique opportunity to enhance their child’s educational experience by offering a special rate this fall for admission into the indoor attraction.
For the rest of the month of October, homeschoolers can visit WonderWorks Branson for a discounted rate of $12, plus tax, per person, before 2 p.m. on weekdays. Homeschool groups of 15 or more can also make reservations ahead of time to receive a special rate of $10, plus tax, per person.
“Switch up your curriculum this fall and come experience all the hands-on STEM activities inside WonderWorks,” WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent said. “We’re the perfect day trip for homeschool families in the Branson area.”
While visiting the upside-down, science-focused amusement park, students will be able to explore more than 100 interactive educational exhibits, including those that provide an opportunity to explore space, light, sound, extreme weather, pressure, and more. Several new exhibits, such as Sphere We Go and Good Vibrations, which explore our planet, distant neighbors, and other cool places, will also be open for exploration.
“Homeschool Days are finally here! We always love this annual event because it means we welcome homeschool students and teachers into the upside-down house for the next two months and get to give them an exciting and unique experience,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Scheffler said. “Our facility is filled with over 100 interactive and educational activities for the whole group to enjoy.”
WonderWorks Branson is also home to a unique exhibit called the Branson Experience, which dives into and honors the area’s rich history.
The 46,000 square feet facility also offers event space for groups of any kind, with opportunities for hosting parties, gatherings, team building events, field trips, corporate events, scout troops, family reunions, and more. The park is open 365 days a year from 10 am to 9 pm daily.
WonderWorks Branson is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For more information or to purchase tickets visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
