An employee of Silver Dollar City has died following an incident at the park on Wednesday, July 20.
While the identity of the employee has not been released, Silver Dollar City officials have confirmed, in a statement to the Branson Tri-Lakes News, the death was of a maintenance and construction employee, who had been with the park for five years.
“It is with great sorrow that we share the loss of a Silver Dollar City employee following an incident that occurred while working late yesterday afternoon,” the statement read. “He was a dedicated and passionate member of our Silver Dollar City family, having worked in Maintenance and Construction since 2017. Our prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are unable to provide any further information. Silver Dollar City is working closely with the proper entities to identify the cause. There are no further details at this time.”
The incident which led to the death of the employee has not yet been released. As additional information on the incident becomes known it will be made available with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
