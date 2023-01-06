It’s over, we’re done, we’re through! We can all take a breath now that 2022 has come to an end.
The last year has been absolutely crazy. The twists and turns of the past 12 months were challenging and dare I say exhausting. Don’t get me wrong, 2022 was a pretty great year for this Branson entertainment writer. So, lets take a moment to focus on that.
As I have done every year since I became editor of entertainment for the Branson Tri-Lakes News, I once again invite you to join me as I reflect on the memorable moments and electrifying events of the year known as 2022.
Being the entertainment editor of a newspaper is an intense, but rewarding position. Serving in this role in a place such as Branson where it’s difficult (but not impossible) to turn in any direction within these city limits and not find yourself staring at either a theater or an attraction of some variety. Needless to say, I have my work cut out for me each year.
Heading into 2022, I had a goal of once again seeing and writing pieces on as many of the newest Branson shows as I could, while also providing content coverage of the legacy productions in town.
Looking back at my stories for the year, in 2022 I attended performances of the Grand Shanghai Circus Tour, Escape Reality, Elvis Story of a King, the 2022 Hot Winter Fun Big Show, The Sons Musical Celebration, SIX, Jeff Dunham at Black Oak Amp, An Ozark Mountain Symphony, An Evening with Shoji, The Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show, Doug Gabriel, The Haygoods, Johnny Lee and John Schneider, Scott Baio’s One Man Show, #1 Hits of the 60’s, Dino Kartsonakis 80th Birthday Show, Phil Dalton Theatre of Illusion, The Duttons, Legends in Concert (Fall Tributes), Yakov, The Hits Starring David Brooks, Fluffy at BOA, British Invasion, the 2022 Branson Family Gifting Show, Christmas Wonderland, A Merry Country Christmas, Disney Princess-The Concert, Cassandré Voice of An Angel, Christmas with Shoji and the Moon River Christmas Show.
While I am pretty confident these are all of the shows I attended, I’m certain I missed one. Apologies to any show I attended and didn’t include on this list.
There’s some really great things I got to do and experience in 2022, but before I head down that road I have got to mention the saddest experience of the year. Probably the hardest story I had to write this year was the passing of the legendary Mickey “17 No. 1 Hits” Gilley. I was honored to have had the chance to conduct a couple of phone interviews with him during my time as EE. Unfortunately, with the pandemic in place, I was never able to visit with him face-to-face. However, I did get to see him perform in Branson before he died and though our interactions were limited, I will always cherish them. His Branson memorial service was not one for dry eyes and I was humbled to have been invited to attend.
On top of seeing all these wonderful shows and being able to interview the producers/stars/owners of the productions, I also had the chance to conduct some preview interviews. I’m certain there’s a more formal name for what I call them, but preview interviews to me are the interviews I do with people for upcoming shows or events that are likely one-day only, but I still want to let people know what’s going on.
Some examples from 2022 were my preview interviews with Neal McCoy, Richard Sterban with The Oak Ridge Boys, Sherry Anne, Ricky Staggs, Bryan Bassett with Foghat, Hobie Hubbard with Sawyer Brown, Heath Sanders, Richard Young with The Kentucky Headhunters, TJ Lyle with The Georgia Thunderbolts and DJ Lux with ATCK (All The Cool Kids).
I won’t lie, and I don’t think you can blame me, but doing the above mentioned interviews were some of my favorites of 2022. Being in the heart of the country and as far away as you can get from either of the celebrity coasts, it’s pretty amazing to have the chance to visit with those who you would regularly not have the opportunity to do so.
There were also the celebrity interviews I had the chance to do in person with John Schneider, Scott Baio, Kevin Sorbo and Johnathan Isaac with the Orlando Magic. And if you guessed these were some of my favorites as well, you’d be correct. All amazing experiences.
In the last two years I’ve spent quite a bit of time around John Schneider, which if you’re a nerd like me it’s hard not to fan around when you’re hanging out with Bo Duke/Jonathan Kent. Then with Kevin Sorbo, who I spent the weekend with back in 2020 when he was in town for Branson Comic Con, it was pretty great getting to see him again and visit.
But I do have to say, the winner (and if there were a trophy I’d give it to him) of my favorite interaction of 2022 was with Scott Baio. Last year, the actor made his way to Branson to perform his one-man show at the Nashville Roadhouse Theatre. I got to do a preview interview with Baio on the phone ahead of his scheduled performance, because it was going to be a two-nights only show. I of course was excited to talk to him, but I really wasn’t expecting what happened during our phone conversation.
Let me backtrack to the weekend before my interview with Baio where I was back home in Alton visiting with my parents. As my parents were the Happy Days and Charles in Charge generation, I mentioned to them that I had an interview coming up with Baio. In that moment I learned that Chachi was actually a childhood crush of my mother’s as she recounted her experience getting to see him perform in concert back in the day.
Now as I’m wrapping up my interview with Baio and had asked him all the questions for my story, I thought he’d enjoy hearing about what Mom had shared with me. Turns out I was correct. Not only was he very humbled to hear my story, he asked me right then and there to call Mom so he could say hello.
So I do just that. I place Baio on hold and call my Mom. She answers the phone and I tell her I need her to talk to someone for me on the phone. After merging the calls, I say, “Mom, I have someone who wants to say hello.” We both then hear, “Hi Renea, this is Scott Baio.”
With that, I quickly become the third wheel in my own interview as I become an afterthought in the conversation between Scott Baio and my mother. After a few minutes Baio, who already knew I was planning to attend his show, informed Mom that she and Dad are invited to join me and come to his Branson show.
The invitation was of course accepted and a few weeks later all three of us were having the chance to meet and visit with Baio in person after his show; a meeting which concluded in lots of photos and laughs. I’m extremely grateful to Scott for not only the kindness he presented to me, but also to my family. I have a great deal of respect for Scott and hope he’ll be able to make his way back to Branson in the near future.
In addition to fun interviews and shows, I got to participate in some pretty cool experiences this last year as well. I got to be one of the first to experience the new Pink Jeep Tours when they arrived in Branson. I had a great time being a part of an authentic cowboy experience at the new Lazy B Ranch. I got to live out every ‘90s kid’s dream of being slimed at the Hill Family Slime Factory. I got to judge the contest for the best of the best at the return meeting of the Jurassic Park Motor Pool at the Branson IMAX last summer. I also got to see world record setter and stuntman Jim Mouth dawn more than 300 face masks at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!.
Alongside the entertainment field, 2022 also included some great things and big changes for me and the news team here at the paper. In August I officially was named Managing Editor of the Branson Tri-Lakes News and have been enjoying my new role quite tremendously. The news team also walked away from the Missouri Press Association 2022 Conference with a total of 12 awards for our work in 2021. Both of which are life events I’m extremely proud of.
If you are with a show, theater, attraction or any form of entertainment in Stone or Taney counties, do not hesitate to reach out to me. I am here for you and to be of service to you. In my time as EE, I’m proud to say I’ve made some really great connections and have reached a point with many entertainment venues in the area where they let me know everything that’s going on. I receive steady invites to come see shows or experience attractions. However, there’s still some of you out there who are not taking full advantage of what Tim Church and the entertainment section of the Branson Tri-Lakes News has to offer.
The purpose of my position at this paper is to inform readers about the entertainment taking place in the area. If I don’t know about it, there’s a good chance the community doesn’t know. If the community doesn’t know, then there’s also a chance visitors are not going to know. If nobody knows, then nobody is going to be informed and nobody is going to show up when you need somebody to. Social media is good, but Tim Church and the Branson Tri-Lakes News is better.
Do not hesitate to reach out to me. Big or small, from area appreciation to new shows or attractions and everything in between, email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com. Happy New Year, God Bless You and I look forward to hearing from you all soon!
