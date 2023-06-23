The nearly 2,000 miles between Alberta, Canada and Branson, MO. may appear a daunting distance, but it didn’t stop one woman from hopping a plane to meet her favorite Branson entertainer.
For Marie Whitton of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Elvis Presley was her music idol growing up. When he died, she never thought she’d have another; that was until she heard the vocals of Branson Country Music Singer Roger Horsman.
“I started out liking Elvis when I was about 12, so we’re talking 65 years ago, and when he passed on my daughter’s 9th birthday he kind of faded, but he was always there,” Whitton said. “I never thought I would come across (good) classic country music. I don’t care for the country music as much now, as then, because of my age I think. So Roger’s my idol now. Not Elvis. He is. Really. I just never thought I’d come across somebody so nice. So everything.”
After becoming Horsman’s No.1 fan in 2021, a friendship had formed as the two visited online. Now more than two years later, Whitton had decided she had waited long enough to meet her performer of choice in-person. Joined by her daughter Brenda, the two flew from Canada to Missouri for a four-day excursion where the much-awaited meeting would finally take place.
“We didn’t think this would ever happen. She always said it would, but I always thought, ‘Nah,’” Horsman said. “It’s great to see each other finally.”
Horsman, a retired small business owner and college professor from Lake of the Ozarks, is an independent performer in Branson. Currently, he can be found playing on stage a couple times a week at Local Flavor, performing at a few of the local senior citizen centers and assisted living facilities, and accepting invitations to sing wherever folks are looking to be entertained.
After arriving in Branson, Whitton and her daughter headed toward Local Flavor the afternoon of Wednesday, June 14, to meet Horsman ahead of his performance that evening.
“We wanted to come a little bit earlier. I said, ‘I want to get to him before he starts singing. I want to catch him before then,’” Whitton said, “I’ve thought about what I’m going to say first. I didn’t even have to say anything. He was right there when I came through the door. I’m beside myself.”
Horsman said, because of the internet it felt like they really already knew each other.
“I just went and gave her a hug,” Horsman said.
Following highly-anticipated greetings and introductions, which also included Horsman’s wife Susan and mother-in-law, the No. 1 fan finally got the chance to sit down across from her No.1 classic country singer.
“This is great. I think I need to be pinched,” Whitton said. “If you can dream it, you can do it. I didn’t believe that at first, but you can. I just said, ‘I’m going to see that guy.’ It took me two years to get here…We just met. It’s been awesome. I’ve had more goosebumps here than I’ve ever had and I have a few tears too. Happy tears.”
Whitton first discovered Horsman as a singer when she stumbled upon one of his YouTube videos in 2021. Though she doesn’t recall the specific video she saw, Whitton said she was immediately transfixed by his performance, humor and personability.
“I was just sitting in Calgary, sitting on my couch hitting the buttons on YouTube and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll check out this one,’ and now every time I go on, you’re right there first thing. I just took it from there,” Whitton said. “I just kept thinking, ‘I’ve got to go there.’ I didn’t get to see Elvis live. We went to Memphis on a bus tour (to Graceland) and…I quite enjoyed that. Since he’s passed, I’ve found another guy.”
More than two decades ago Horsman was in a country show in Hamilton, MO. and since that time had not done any public performances. That all changed in the summer of 2020, Horsman and his wife moved to Branson following his retirement.
In October 2021, the couple went to visit her grandparents at their assisted living facility in Branson. While there, Horsman surprised all three of them when he took to the front of the room, pulled out his guitar and began singing and performing for the entire facility. Afterward, doors began opening in Branson for Horsman to perform more regularly around town and even record a couple of CD’s.
Horsman explained he did not have any plans to begin a new career post-retirement as an entertainer in Branson. He had even uploaded his first YouTube music video around seven months earlier, in March 2021, but did so completely in secret.
“I made a video and posted it on YouTube for the only reason, for my grandkids to find someday. That’s a true story. I wasn’t going to tell my family or anything. I just hoped that someday they’d come across Grandpa singing, so they could see me and hear me,” Horsman said. “I’m 60-years old and my dad passed away when I was 23 and there are days where I can’t remember what his voice sounded like. That just really hurts and you’d have to try real hard. I didn’t want that to happen with them, so I thought this is one way I could do that. I didn’t tell Susan. I didn’t tell anybody in my family. I just did it and put it on there.”
While Horsman has made a name for himself as a classic country singer with his ‘Tribute to Classic Country Legends’ show, his first song recording and posting to YouTube was that of a traditional gospel tune.
“I did the ‘Old Rugged Cross,’ because that was my dad’s favorite song. It was a song that I could never sing or listen to because it hurt so bad. I thought that’s the perfect song. If I could get through that, record it and put it on YouTube, that would be the perfect song for them to find. So that’s what I started with,” Horsman said. “Then I put ‘Green Green Grass of Home,’ because that was one of my mom and dad’s favorites. Those two were the firsts I put up. Somehow this lady came across them…and I get these sweet comments from this lady and didn’t even know where you were from or anything.”
Though Whitton’s initial fandom and the pair’s eventual friendship began in the comment section of YouTube, they soon began to visit via email.
“Now we’re like family. We really keep up with each other. If we haven’t heard from each other for a little while, we’ll even drop an email to one another, won’t we, to check on the other one,” Horsman said. “She’ll say, ‘How are things going? Just want to see how you’re doing?’ And she always knows, like when my wife’s surgery was and that kind of thing. She always remembers everything.”
Whitton explained what it is about Horsman’s music that draws her in and made her such an instant fan of his song style.
“I’ll be on the computer playing away and I’ve got you playing. I’ve you playing in the bedroom and you’re singing me to sleep,” Whitton said. “I listen to him a lot. I do. He’s so smooth and you can understand every word you’re saying.”
Even though he’s got other online followers all around the world, Horsman said he’s not had any fans who have been as supportive of his restarted musical journey as Whitton.
“I’ve got followers online, because I’ve got streaming and all that stuff, that’s in Canada, Australia, Ireland and all over the place; but Marie, she’s just above all those,” Horsman said. “It’s just amazing to me. It’s silly to me. I still think it’s silly people want to hear me. I seriously do… I’ve met a lot of people from Canada here, but I couldn’t wait for her to get here.”
With only four days to explore Branson, Whitton shared there wasn’t much on her list of activities other than wanting to spend time with Horsman and his family while in town.
“I just want to see Roger as much as I can. Brenda said, ‘What all do you want to see?’ It was just Roger, Roger, Roger. It’s great. I’m so glad I’ve done this. If you can dream it, you can do it. I was dreaming for two years,” Whitton said. “I didn’t get to see Elvis live, but Roger took over. I like all kinds of music. I’ve always liked country, but country has changed and I like the old stuff. I like the classic stuff.”
Of course, her thoughts on Branson outings were before Whitton arrived and discovered just how much the city had evolved since her first and only other visit to Branson; when she came with a bus tour in 1991.
“I just remember Branson being the best and I never thought I’d be back here. It’s great,” Whitton said. “We saw Shoji Tabuchi. That’s who we saw…I’ve driven by a lot of things I don’t remember.”
Whitton added, one of the things that has stuck out to her as well is the friendliness of everyone in Branson.
“It’s unreal. You’re in a store. ‘Excuse me. Pardon me.’ They’re so polite,” Whitton said. “Brenda even mentioned that. She said, ‘You don’t get that so much in Calgary.’ It’s amazing.”
As Canada has become well known as having some of the nicest citizens in the world, Whitton provided her own comparison between those who live in Canada and those in Branson.
“I hear that they’re friendly and they have an accent, but they haven’t been to Branson,” Whitton said with a laugh. “I like the United States anyway. I like the leader. I like the leader here more than our leader. But I don’t get out a lot. Maybe just grocery shopping. But Branson this time, and when I was on the bus tour too, everybody’s nice. I’m not afraid to talk to anybody.”
Other than sitting in for Horsman’s performances on Wednesday and Saturday at Local Flavor, Whitton also joined him at the Branson Hollister Senior Center to hear him play. Additionally, Whitton and her daughter Brenda joined the Horsman’s at the Pickin’ Porch Grill in Branson to see Kathy & the Pickin Porch Band perform. While there, she also got to meet and visit with Jonathan Black and Mike McAdoo, who have performed with Horsman on all of his CD’s.
For their first meeting, Whitton gifted Horsman with a bag full of Canadian themed presents, including shirts, a mug, a notebook, mini-flags and a bottle of syrup. Horsman also prepared gifts for both Whitton and her daughter and had exclusive coffee mugs specially made for each of them; featuring the cover of his CD printed on them.
Though the mother and daughter travel companions have said their goodbyes and made their way back to Canada, the No.1 fan and the Branson entertainer are both confident they’ll have a strong bond for life.
“You know what, he’s better than family. He is,” Whitton said as she turned to address Horsman. “I’m not dropping you off until I die. Just like Elvis.”
Horsman can be found playing live on stage at Local Flavor at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday. To see his full performance schedule visit his ‘Roger Horsman—Fanpage Branson, Mo’ Facebook page or to enjoy his video performances as Whitton did search for his @rogerhorsman2444 YouTube Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.