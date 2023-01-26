Sight & Sound Theatres is hosting an all-day job fair on Monday, Jan. 30, at their venue in Branson.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. attendees are invited to come inside the theater lobby to participate.
For someone interested in a certain position not presently available, the theater invites them to stop by anyway to visit further about their field of interest. Attendees are asked to bring a current resume and dress business casual. All participants will be asked to complete a general application and will receive a first-round interview, which will last approximately 30 minutes.
Potential applicants also have the opportunity to complete an online application ahead of time, which will allow them the chance to go straight into the first round interview. The theater teams will be available all day, so no appointments are necessary and applicants can arrive at a time that best suits them during the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. window.
As this job fair is geared more toward non-performance employment opportunities, they will not be accepting acting resumes during this job fair. Anyone interested in an acting position are asked to submit their audition materials online at sight-sound.com/jobs/auditions.
For the 2023 season, Queen Esther will be making its debut at the Branson Sight & Sound Theatres. The production synopsis is as follows: “Set in the opulent yet perilous Persian Empire, Queen Esther is a captivating tale of beauty and bravery. Esther’s ordinary life changed forever when she was taken through the palace doors, entering a new world of royalty and risk. With a crown on her head and a secret in her heart, can she find the courage to trust in God’s plan and believe that she was made for such a time as this?”
Queen Esther will open in Branson on March 11, and run through Dec. 30. For additional information on this upcoming production, visit sight-sound.com.
The Sight & Sound Theatres is located at 1001 Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson. To learn more about all of the available job positions or to fill out an online application in advance, visit sight-sound.com/jobs/careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.