This Friday the Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Lampe is playing host to three larger than life performers.
The 7 p.m. concert on July 30, will be opened by Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters and conclude with Trace Adkins. Happily sandwiched between the two performers is Country Music Artist Terri Clark.
Clark, best known for her hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,” said this show will only be the fourth performance for her and her new band since the pandemic began.
“Up until Saturday night of this last weekend we were still changing show order and song order and getting pacing right and tweaking, but I think we got it ready right in time for your show there in Lampe, Missouri. We’re really, really excited about it,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of energy in the show. We’re playing for 60 minutes, so we’re going to be having to cut a couple of things out, but it’s high energy and it’s a lot of fun.”
Clark said over the course of the pandemic the thing she has missed the most about performing live is connecting with the crowd.
“There’s a renewed, fresh take for me. I’m appreciating it, looking at people’s faces and bringing joy to them, more than I ever have at this point in time,” Clark said. “I think we’re all just really excited to get out there and to be doing what we do again. That will definitely be brought to the stage and all the hits people have heard over the years are going to be in the show no doubt.”
Clark added that she’s really looking forward to sharing the same stage as Trace Adkins and Billy Bob Thornton.
“We’re excited to see Trace. I’ve never had a movie star open for me before, so Billy Bob Thornton is going to be a first. I’ve got ‘Sling Blade’ opening for me and that’s not something you can say everyday,” Clark said with a laugh. “I’ve never met Billy Bob, but Trace and I go way back. His first record came out only a couple years after my debut album. We’re friends, but I haven’t seen him in a long time, so I’m looking forward to that, and meeting Billy Bob. I think it’s an interesting package. I don’t mind being the girl in the middle of the sandwich … that doesn’t bother me at all.”
Hailing from Alberta, Canada, Clark moved to Nashville in 1987 at the age of 18. She quickly found herself working for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge. After eight years of dedication to her craft, Clark said she finally got her first record deal.
“I got turned down by every label, probably more than once by some of them. In 1994 I got signed to Mercury Records and in 1995 my first single ‘Better Things To Do’ came out and went to the top of the charts. The rest is history,” Clark said. “I’ve released several singles since and they did very well. All the way through the mid-2000s I was on several tours with George Strait, Toby Keith, Reba and Brooks & Dunn. I’ve had the opportunity to play in front of a lot of people.”
As the Black Oak Amp is in it’s reopening year, the amphitheater is bringing in some of the biggest names in music to perform. Clark said she’s excited to be among them.
“We’re looking forward to playing the show and just relaxing and having a good time with everybody. I’m just enjoying bringing joy to people,” Clark said. “That’s what I was put on this planet to do and it was hard to not do it for that long. Every show I feel like it’s my first one again. We’re looking forward to that.”
On Friday, the gates to the Black Oak Amp courtyard opens at 4 p.m. Shawn Campbell & The Band Rescue will be performing in the courtyard ahead of the main event. The gates to the amphitheater will then open at 5:30 p.m.
Coming up at the Black Oak Amp on Friday, Sept. 10, Dustin Lynch will be performing with special guests Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and Adam Sanders. Just one week later, the amphitheater will welcome performances by Nelly with special guests Juvenile, Baby Bash and DJ Trife on Friday, Sept. 17.
The Black Oak Amp is located at 1728 W State Highway H in Lampe. For additional information or to purchase tickets to the show visit blackoakamp.com.
