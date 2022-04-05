A weekend of Elvis Presley is upon Branson.
From Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, Elvis tribute artists and fans from across the country will gather in town for the 15th Annual Branson Elvis Festival at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.
For the first time ever the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest will be split into two days, as opposed to taking place all in the same evening. This year the Semi-Finals will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and conclude with the Finals at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. This contest, which will be hosted by Legends in Concert Elvis Tribute Artist Ryan Pelton, is one of a select few tribute competitions officially sanctioned by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.
Contestants will be judged on vocals, appearance, and stage presence. The winner of the Branson contest will receive a prize package as well as the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Finals, which is presented by Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. The finals will be hosted during Elvis Week, which runs from Aug. 9 to 17, in Memphis, Tennessee.
“We’ll be kickin’ off the festivities Friday evening, April 8, at 5:30 p.m., with the Elvis Meet & Greet,” a press release stated. “This is your opportunity to get to know the contestants and to have some fun. Legends in Concert takes the stage at 8 p.m. that evening featuring tributes to The Temptations, Waylon Jennings, The Blues Brothers, and the ‘King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ Elvis Presley.”
The Branson Elvis Festival will also include activities such as The Dean Z show starting Dean Z, who’s home base in Branson is the Clay Cooper Theatre.
“The Dean Z Show is a one night only event taking place later Friday night at 10:30 p.m.,” the release stated. “This fast-paced show will be exciting, non-stop entertainment from the time Dean Z takes the stage through his closing number. A not-to-be missed concert experience! For those of you who may not be familiar with Dean Z, he is a well-known performer and winner of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in 2013.”
The Elvis Vendor Fair will take place in the lobby of the theater from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The vendor fair has become a fan favorite as it gives attendees the opportunity to mingle with other Elvis fans and shop for unique Elvis items.
On Sunday morning, April 10, at 11 a.m. Ryan Pelton will also host his “I Believe” Elvis Gospel Concert.
“Join Ryan on a musical journey featuring the gospel music that inspired the King of Rock-n-Roll, Elvis Presley,” stated the release. Performed and narrated by Ryan himself, not only will you enjoy amazing gospel music, but also many stories from Elvis Presley’s life, as well as stories from Ryan’s 25-year career as an Elvis Tribute Artist. This family friendly show is sure to touch the hearts of all who attend!”
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information or tickets call 417-339-3003 or visit bransonelvisfestival.com.
