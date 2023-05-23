Shepherd’s Adventure Park at The Shepherd of the Hills has once again received a nomination for Best Aerial Adventure Park by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choices Awards for 2023.
From now until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 fans of all the aerial fun at Shepherd’s Adventure Park can cast their vote in the online poll as the attraction goes up against 19 other aerial adventure parks across the country for the title of being the best.
“Zip lining and treetop tours have exploded in popularity as a way to experience the forest canopy in a safe and thrilling environment,” the online USA Today 10Best polling station stated. “We asked a panel of experts to nominate their favorite aerial adventure parks in North America, and now it’s your turn to choose a winner.”
Fans of the property will know, this isn’t the first time the aerial activities at the park have received attention. Most recently the Shepherd of the Hills Adventure Park was nominated and voted as the No.1 Aerial Adventure Park in the U.S. in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Also making the aerial adventure park nomination list this year is ZipZone Outdoor Adventures in Ohio, The Redwood SkyWalk in California, Hocking Hills Canopy Tours in Ohio, The Forge: Lemont Quarries in Illinois, Camelback Mountain Adventures in Pennsylvania, Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park, The Gorge in North Carolina, Quarry Park Adventures in California, Navitat Knoxville in Tennessee, SKYWILD in North Carolina, Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures in Florida, Botanical World Adventures in Hawaii, Legacy Mountain Ziplines in Tennessee, Louisville Mega Cavern in Kentucky, Historic Banning Mills in Georgia, Soaring Tree Top Adventures in Colorado, Adventures on the Gorge in West Virginia, Northwoods Zip Line in Wisconsin and Kawanti Adventures in Alaska.
Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. USA Today 10Best editors then narrowed the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers can vote once per day until voting ends. The 10 best winners will be announced on Friday, June 9.
To cast a vote for Shepherd’s park in the online poll or to learn more visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-aerial-adventure-park-2023.
