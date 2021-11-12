Welcome back for another Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. In every edition of the newspaper from now through Christmas, I’ll be selecting a Christmas Tree or Christmas display to feature in Branson Live.
Our edition last Wednesday was my first Christmas Tree Corner, and I’ve got to thank everyone for the positive response. It was great receiving all of your emails and comments online about this new, fun edition to our newspaper.
For this week’s edition I have selected the Christmas Tree at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction. Mary Kellogg, Jamie Terrell and the rest of the Branson Titanic Team always go all out for the holidays and Christmas is no exception. I always look forward to driving past the Titanic and seeing what new decoration awaits; whether it be a new giant Merry Christmas mask covering the front of the ship or 4,000 American Flags displayed in their courtyard for Veterans Homecoming Week.
As Ozark Mountain Christmas is in full swing now, I would like to encourage everyone to take some time to drive around to check out all the wonderful Christmas Trees on display throughout the area and see why Branson is American’s Christmas Tree City. If anyone has any Christmas tree suggestions they believe should be highlighted in a future edition, please email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
Titanic Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Boulevard. Visit titanicbranson.com.
