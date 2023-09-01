Brother-Virgo.jpg

Clement Virgo, director of “Brother,” breaks down his journey bringing the novel of the same name to life through his screenplay and for audiences on the big screen.

Last month theater audiences were transported back to the Summer of 1991 and introduced to the characters of Michael and Francis, the sons of Caribbean immigrants and their journey of maturing into young men in Director Clement Virgo’s newest film, “Brother.”

The film features the talents of Lamar Johnson and Aaron Pierre in the lead roles of Michael and Francis. Propelled by the pulsing bests of Toronto’s early hip hop scene, the film holds onto a mystery, which slowly unfolds for audiences as escalating tension sets off a series of events, which change the course of these brothers’ lives forever. 

