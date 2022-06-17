Two shows at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre are teaming up to offer a special area appreciation offer for the final week of the month.
From Thursday, June 23 to Thursday, June 30, SIX and Legends in Concert are hosting a “We Love Our Locals” area appreciation. During this week period, area residents can receive one ticket to both Legends in Concert and SIX for just $20 or they can receive a single ticket to just one of the shows for $15.
The special ticket offering is available to Missouri residents of Barry, Christian, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Webster and Wright counties. Additionally, Arkansas residents of Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties can also get in on the deal. Proof of county residency or employment is required to take part in the area appreciation.
SIX, a contemporary vocal band on power-mode, features real brothers, who take musical entertainment to a whole new level,” SIX Marketing Director Suzanne Wonderley said in a statement. “Dubbed, ‘an orchestra of human voices’ and ‘masters of showmanship,’ these multi-talented brothers sound like a band using only their mouths!”
Showtimes this month for SIX are at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays and 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Internationally recognized as “The World’s Greatest Live Tribute Show,” Legends in Concert is currently featuring their summer line-up which includes tributes to Adele, The Blues Brothers, Brooks & Dunn and Elvis Presley.
Showtimes for Legends in Concert are at 3 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This offering is also good for the 3 p.m. Legends of Country show on Sundays.
Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is located at 1600 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information call 417-399-3003 or visit thesixshow.com or legendsinconcert.com/branson.
