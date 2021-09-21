Big Cedar Lodge has geared up for the fall season by putting an autumn spin on some of their most-loved guest activities with Cedarfest 2021.
Now through Oct. 31, Big Cedar guests and the public are invited to come check out the fall fun being provided during Cedarfest including corn mazes, pumpkin patches, tram rides and more.
At 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays in September and then Thursday and Sundays in October, folks can enjoy the Fall Chuckwagon Tour aboard the Big Cedar tram.
“The Fall Chuckwagon Tour is a guided evening tram ride around Big Cedar property with stops at prime photo sites and historical stories told by our very own Ranger Jack,” said Big Cedar Lodge Senior Public Relations Manager Janet Glaser. “Followed by a private Chuckwagon dinner where guests will enjoy a warm bowl of soup or chili and their choice of beer or wine while listening to music around a cozy campfire.”
Fall Chuckwagon Tour participants must be 21 years of age or older. Reservations are required and tickets are $42.00 per person. Tickets include the tram tour, a bowl of soup/chili, and two complimentary drinks.
Every Saturday in October starting at 7 p.m. Big Cedar will be hosting a Great Pumpkin Hunt.
“Teams of two to eight people will work together to treasure hunt around Big Cedar property collecting pieces to complete a fall centerpiece,” Glaser said. “Guests will put their teamwork and eyes to the test. All clues are only visible with a blacklight!”
Reservations are required for the Great Pumpkin Hunt and tickets are $65.00 per team.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Masters of Bourbon series will return to Big Cedar Lodge and the Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy.
“Masters of Bourbon is a one-of-a-kind event for both overnight guests and daytime visitors featuring shooting disciplines, delectable cuisine, hand-rolled cigars, and a line-up of Kentucky’s finest bourbon distilleries from The BEAM portfolio including Makers Mark, Knob Creek, Booker’s, and Basil Hayden,” Glaser said. “Guests will also enjoy an exhibition shotgun show by Travis Mears, live music from Big Cedar’s own singing cowboy, Clay Self, and world-class dining crafted by our award-winning culinary team from Big Cedar Lodge and Top of the Rock.”
Tickets for the Masters of Bourbon whiskey dinner and sporting clay fun shoot are sold separately. Tickets for the whiskey dinner are $200, while tickets for the fun shoot are $75. Visit bigcedar.com/masters-of-bourbon.
This year Cedarfest will feature the Ozarks’ Lost Soul Maze at the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn now through Oct. 31.
“Guests can come get lost in our 3,700 square foot maze of uncertainty,” Glaser said. “Featuring ghostly images of Ozarks’ past- soldiers, American Indians, spiders, pumpkins, skeletons and more.”
The Ozarks’ Lost Soul Maze will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. for $5.00 per pass, and Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 10 p.m. for $7.00 per pass.
Every Saturday in October, Cedar Fest will feature a Saturday Festival with a variety of activities to do throughout the day and night.
“Cedar Fest at Big Cedar Lodge is like no other! A guided tram tour will take guests to our very own pumpkin patch and after, can enjoy pumpkin decorating, pottery painting, tie-dye, face painting, a balloon artist, lawn games, archery, inflatables and rides on our mechanical bull, Nitro at the Swimmin’ Hole Lawn! After dark, the lawn comes to life with singin’ jack-o-lanterns, bonfires, s’mores, movies on select nights and is home to the Ozarks Lost Soul Maze. Complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn.”
The Saturday Festivals start at 1 p.m. each day and prices vary by activity.
On Oct. 30, Big Cedar will host their Monster Dash 5K Run at 9:30 a.m. Runners are encouraged to dress in costume for the chance to win their costume contest. This event is complimentary and reservations are not required.
Glaser also shared why folks should consider a visit to Big Cedar Lodge for Cedar Fest when making plans this fall.
“Big Cedar Lodge is the premier spot to be this fall,” Glaser said. “There is going to be so much to see and do at this cozy resort hidden in the Missouri Ozark mountains. Come experience for yourself and make some memories with us at Big Cedar Lodge.”
For additional information or to purchase tickets visit bigcedar.com/cedar-fest/.
