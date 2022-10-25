King’s Chapel Branson is inviting the community to join them for their Candy Lane & Glow Show on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Music City Centre in Branson.
From 6 to 8 p.m. King’s Chapel will be hosting a variety of activities for ages 12 and under. The Candy Lane & Glow Show will feature a glow in the dark show, carnival gems, a costume contest, cookie decorating, face painting and tons of candy.
“Step straight into Candy Lane and enjoy this safe family fun experience,” Generations Pastor Dillon said in an email statement. “(And a) blacklight show that will WOW you and your kids.”
Admission into this event is $2 per child, but is an all-inclusive entrance fee.
Music City Centre is located at 1839 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information visit kcbranson.com.
