In honor of April’s Autism Acceptance Month, the Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting a special showing of “Pratt The Movie” on Sunday, April 24, at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
The screening of the digital film will be held at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The movie was written, produced and directed by Branson resident Dylan Pratt, 26, and documents his journey from being diagnosed at the age of two with both Tourette’s Syndrome and high functioning Autism to his recent desires to fulfill his dream of becoming a full-time actor.
Pratt was unaware he had a disability until the age of 15 when he was placed in psychiatric care for the many struggles and difficulties he was having throughout his life. After receiving treatment for his condition, and through the support of a Christian school and group home, he was able to turn things around and began working toward making his dreams come true.
“In 2018, the Branson Regional Arts Council hosted a premiere public showing of Dylan’s film at the Historic Owen Theatre. At that time our Board of Directors had already begun the process of developing a ‘Special Abilities’ educational program to provide opportunities in the arts for young people in our community such as Dylan,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber in a press release. “The pandemic of 2020-2021 put the brakes on our ability to implement this new program, but we are now at a point where we can once again move forward with those plans. As April is Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month, we are excited to once again feature Dylan through this showing of his newly edited and updated film.”
Pratt is a long-time BRAC volunteer and has performed in several of the art organizations musicals. Pratt’s acting resume includes BRAC performances of Anything Goes, Miracle On 34th Street, Beauty & The Beast, Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, The Wizard of Oz, The Odd Couple and The Sound of Music.
Audience members are encouraged to arrive at the theatre at around 1:30 p.m. for the 2 p.m. showtime. The film is approximately 80 minutes in length and features Pratt alongside several Branson area entertainers including Carrie Orlando, Dennis Pratt, Bobby Allynn, Jim Barber and Terry Wayne Sanders. Pratt will also be hand at the showing to welcome the audience and to answer any questions after the film.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Downtown Branson. For additional information, visit bransonarts.org.
