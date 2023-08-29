Arts_Gala_23_1200.jpg

The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting their inaugural ARTS GALA on Friday, Oct. 13, which will feature a game of Jeopardy and more.

The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting a Classic Night of Masquerade and an exciting Game of Jeopardy for their inaugural ARTS GALA on Friday, Oct. 13. 

The debut event will take place in the lower level of the Branson Convention Center Ballroom and feature an evening of dining, entertainment, art, a cash bar and many prizes and surprises. The combination of masquerade and trivia will provide the setting for a unique night out for singles, couples or evening a group of friends, according to BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber.

