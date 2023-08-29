The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting a Classic Night of Masquerade and an exciting Game of Jeopardy for their inaugural ARTS GALA on Friday, Oct. 13.
The debut event will take place in the lower level of the Branson Convention Center Ballroom and feature an evening of dining, entertainment, art, a cash bar and many prizes and surprises. The combination of masquerade and trivia will provide the setting for a unique night out for singles, couples or evening a group of friends, according to BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber.
“Mark the evening of Friday, October 13, 2023 on your calendar and reserve your table by September 30th to participate in our greatest arts event of the year,” Barber said in a press release. “It’s not superstition…this is definitely the place to be on Friday the 13th.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and strolling performers. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and Jeopardy begins at 7 p.m. Patrons are invited to dress in either masquerade mask attire or business casual. Prizes will be presented for best masks and special entertainment and video highlights will be included throughout the evening.
Advance reservations can be made online at bransonarts.org/gala. A limited number of seats will be available for $85 per person and team tables for eight will be $680.
“We are thrilled to announce that Mercy Hospitals has already stepped up as our first official Sponsor of Arts Gala 2023,” Barber stated in the release. “We invite other area businesses, organizations and individuals to add their tax-deductible financial support in assisting our mission of providing exceptional theatrical productions, arts events, and first-class youth arts education for all residents in our area. We offer a variety of sponsorship levels that include special perks including table seats, raffle tickets, program ads, and social media recognition.”
Local patrons of the arts also have the option to sponsor a table for members of the BRAC’s top volunteers and/or performers with special needs. Those who select to do so will be able to reserve a table under their personal name or the name of their business, which will receive special recognition at the event.
The BRAC also invites businesses to donated items for the select auction, which will be promoted online as well as at the event. For more information visit bransonarts.org, email info@bransonarts.org or call 417-336-4255.
