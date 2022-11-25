Christmas has gone country this year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre as Legends in Concert presents their inaugural season of A Merry Country Christmas.
Featuring tributes to Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley, A Merry Country Christmas is offering performances six days a week, now through Friday, Dec. 23.
For audiences experiencing A Merry Country Christmas for the first time, Alan Jackson Tribute Artist Doug Brewin shared what they have to look forward to.
“Country and Christmas just go together really well and there’s so many great songs,” Brewin said. “I describe it as a mix between country hits and Christmas favorites, with a few surprises thrown in. That’s really what it is. It’s a fun show and it moves along. There’s a lot of variety. There’s a little bit of something for everyone.”
Alongside Brewin, Legends in Concert audiences will also be treated to the talents of Rebekah Osmond as Carrie Underwood, Clint Nievar as Garth Brooks, Ryan Pelton as Elvis Presley and Justin Sassenella and Clint Nievar as The Blue Brothers.
The introduction of this new production arrives on the heels of the popular Legends of Country show, which has been presented in Branson for the past two seasons as a Legends in Concert production. Branson Legends in Concert Marketing Director Jill Heppner shared this all country Christmas show is the first in Legends 27-year history in Branson.
“We did basically the same Christmas show with different acts for several years and we wanted something different this year. We’ve been trying out the country, because we had a lot of requests for it, so we did one show a week on Sundays,” Heppner said. “The reviews and the comments on that were always favorable. They’re like, ‘We love this.’ So we thought, we’re wanting a new Christmas show, why don’t we do a country/gospel type of show this year and see how people like it. We’ve got great country acts.”
Brewin added the combination of country and Christmas in Branson feels very much like a natural fit.
“In Legends shows there’s always a country act in the show anyway and there’s somebody more R&B or pop and somebody more rock ’n’ roll or disco. That’s the idea I think of Legends. They just want to have that variety that they put out there,” Brewin said. “Think with this show, even though it’s called a Country Christmas, you still get the variety, because you still have The Blue Brothers. They do a shtick about country, with Bob’s Country Bunker from the movie. So they’re doing that and you have Ryan doing the gospel piece with Elvis Presley, which is perfect for a Christmas show.”
Joining the Legends tribute artists on stage are the Legends Singers: Kelly Church and Jessica Barker; the Legends Dancers: Cindy Dardas, Trista Horner, Dasha Ruden and Jasmine Hanson; and the Legends Band: Music Director Kevin Allen, Brian Zerbe on bass, Todd Walker on keys, and Joshua Breedlove on drums.
In the weeks since the debut of the show, Brewin said the audience reception has been extremely positive.
“I think our crowds have been bigger than they were in the summer. They’re some of the biggest crowds I’ve seen for a while. Everybody really loves the show,” Brewin said. “We’ve had a bunch of people come up after and say it’s the best show they’ve seen so far in all of Branson. I don’t know what other shows they’ve seen and I don’t know what their rating method is, but they love it and it’s fun. We have fun putting it on and I know everyone puts 110% energy into it like everything they do.”
As for Brewin personally, who’s been a part of the Legends in Concert family since 2005, said he really enjoys coming back to perform in Branson; especially around the holidays.
“It’s really neat. I love coming back here, because it’s family. We’re going to have Thanksgiving and Christmas together with these people, which we’ve done a lot of other times,” Brewin said. “It’s great to see all the people who work here that I know and it’s great to see people who continue to come to the show year after year and their familiar faces too. It’s neat, you know. Everybody’s just grateful to each other I think.”
Brewin, who also performs with Legends as Ronny Dunn of Brooks & Dunn, additionally serves as the emcee of the Christmas show.
“That is a little different for us to have an emcee for our regular show,” Heppner said. “We’ve done it a time or two in the 13 years I’ve been here, other than the Sunday show. That’s fun and that’s a little different. It just kind of weaves a thread through the whole thing.”
As for playing the role of emcee, Brewin shared it’s a little different than what he’s used to.
“It’s not something that I do naturally. I do my own shows and do all the talking for those, when I do my own Alan Jackson shows,” Brewin said. “It’s a little different. I had to kind of get used to that and I’m working on it. I don’t know if I’m that great at it, but I’m out there doing it.”
In the show, Brewin joins Carrie Underwood Tribute Artist Rebekah Osmond on stage for performances of “Mary Did You Know” and a rendition of Underwood’s “Hallelujah,” which she sang with John Legend. For those duets, Brewin comes onto the stage as himself to perform with Osmond.
“I don’t wear the Alan Jackson hat. I just come out, more as Doug Brewin, because I’m not trying to be like Alan and I’m not singing how Alan would,” Brewin said. “There’s nothing about it, that’s Alan. It’s a lot higher register and stuff that John Legend does. For me, whether it’s out of respect for Alan, not that there’s anything wrong with singing those songs, but it’s just not an Alan thing.”
Starting on Monday, Dec. 26, Legends in Concert will revert back to their regular show for the rest of 2022. On Saturday, Dec. 31, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre will host their annual Rockin’ New Years Eve show, which will feature Legends in Concert and SIX.
Showtimes for A Merry Country Christmas are at 3 or 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Wednesdays, when there are no shows. Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre is located at 1600 W 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information or to make ticket reservations visit legendsinconcert.com/branson or call the box office at 417-339-3003.
