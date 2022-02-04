Folks are invited to the Branson Events Center, home of the Copeland Theater, on Sunday, Feb. 6, for a special performance of The Melody Hart Family Super Show.
The 3 p.m. show will feature the talents of one of Branson’s most award-winning performing family’s.
“Melody and family will feature their high energy show with their band,” a press release stated. “Also featured will be Dillon Massengale who made his first Grand Ole Opry appearance this last year, as well as his brother Garrett Massengale with Opry member Rhonda Vincent. Melody has been a multi award winning talent in Branson for her singing and fiddling.
The performance will additionally feature 2021 Branson Show Awards Fiddle Player of the Year Wayne Massengale and include the highly anticipated return of Branson favorite Billy Yates to town.
“Billy is a Nashville recording artist, songwriter and producer. He has written many songs for the biggest names in Country Music,” the release stated. “Songs like I don’t need your ROCKIN chair and Choices by George Jones. Billy was part of Raiding the Country Vault and Nashville Nights show in Branson along with his own show Hit Songwriters in the Round.”
In 2021, The Melody Hart Family & Friends show was awarded New Show of the Year by the Branson Show Awards and the Little Big Show of the Year by the Branson Terry Music Awards.
“This is a show we normally take on the road, but we had the opportunity to do a hometown show so why the heck not,” the release said.
Ticket reservations for the Sunday show can be made in advance online at copelandtheater.com or by calling 417-332-5338. Tickets can also be purchased ahead of the show at the box office, which will open at noon on Sunday.
The Branson Events Center is located in the Shoppes at the Branson Meadows at 4230 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information on The Melody Hart Family visit melodyhartfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.