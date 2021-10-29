Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee will be hosting a special Urban Cowboy show on Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre as a fundraiser for area animal shelters.
The Halloween show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and feature Gilley, Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band. Tickets to the show are $10 per person and all the ticket proceeds will be going to the animal shelters in Branson.
“Folks we’re going to be doing a show for our little four-legged buddies. It’s for animal shelters right here in Branson, Missouri,” Gilley said in a video release. “Come and join and have some fun with us. I guarantee you’ll have a great time. If you can’t come, send a donation. It’s to help our little four-legged friends. I’ll be looking for you Oct. 31st, that’s Halloween night. Come help our little four-legged buddies. We’ll see you there.”
Attendees are of course welcome to donate more than the $10 price of admission, but it’s not required. The Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre is located at 3455 West 76 Country Boulevard in Branson.
For additional information visit ‘Mickey Gilley’s Personal Update Page’ on Facebook or call the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre box office at 417-336-0888.
