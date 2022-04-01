On Tuesday, March 29, The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson paid tribute to World Piano Day by hosting several of the area’s most talented pianists for an all-day piano-thon.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Titanic Branson welcomed a new piano player every half hour into the Titanic Music Gallery to perform using the museum’s piano. This unique, international holiday was founded by German Composer and Musician Nils Frahm. World Piano Day is celebrated world-wide on the 88th day of each year, which is in recognition of the 88 keys on a piano.
“World Piano Day was a great success,” Titanic Branson COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn said. “It was a day full of very talented Branson performers (30), exciting and very humbling at the same time. Without a doubt this is an event we can repeat next year, and take our performers to the world stage with social media. Today our Titanic Facebook LIVE had viewers from Ireland, Iceland, Japan, Canada and of course our Titanic fans in the USA. Plus, Helen Bezinger, the great grand-daughter of Margaret Brown “Unsinkable Molly Brown” watched and sent messages to many of the performers during the day.”
During this inaugural event, the museum welcomed Tommy Head with Titanic Branson, Judy Walters with Citizens Nazarene Church, Jonathan Black from Clay Cooper Theater, John Presley with The Presleys, Rod Phillips with BR Christian Church, John Lance with Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers/The Bretts, Robert Morace with Listen to Music/AHD, Tom & Andrea Brett of The Bretts and Jim Garstang from Hot Rods & High Heels.
The day also included performances by Tracy Heaston with Grand Country, Patrick Haygood of The Haygoods, Todd Walker with Legends in Concert, Michael Cathcart from Top of the Rock, Jody Madaras from All Hands on Deck/Dutton, Reon Foreman/Tina Sibley with Silver Dollar City, Clayton Watson with The Presleys’ Pre-Show, Mark Haslett with The Salvation Army Church and Briahna Brett-Perkins of The Bretts.
The attraction was open to the public for World Piano Day and attendees were encouraged to visit the museum to enjoy some music as it was played by the guest pianists.
The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd. and opens daily at 9 a.m. Advance reservations are required.
Call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
