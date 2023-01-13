A southwest Missouri filmmaker raising money for her next production, “Glimmer,” is giving potential donors the opportunity to sponsor a scene in the film.
With a completed screenplay as well as proof of concept trailer under her belt, Glimmer Writer and Producer Gayla Prewitt is ready to take the next step of filming her movie. To do so, Prewitt said she is hosting a fundraiser called Scene By Scene: Sponsor a Scene, Help Build a Movie.
“We were very fortunate to get to partner with a non-profit organization called Christian Ministry Alliance. All donations would qualify for a tax deduction. So I think that’s amazing,” Prewitt said. “They collect those funds. They keep them in escrow for us until we raise enough money to make the film. We have the crew in place. We have the production in place.”
“Glimmer” tells the story of Margo, who has visions of a daughter no one else remembers. Her family declares her insane as the audience goes on a journey to discover if Margo is crazy, or if there’s a bigger conspiracy to erase the existence of the daughter she remembers.
“Glimmer is a thriller, which normally pro-life stories aren’t a thriller. The tagline is ‘A young mother searches for her daughter, everyone else says never existed.’ I think it’s very unique in that I don’t even use the word abortion in the story. It’s more of just taking you on a journey,” Prewitt said. “Margo has this little girl. You see her, but then she disappears and you don’t know if Margo, if that was a figment of her imagination, is she crazy or is someone trying to do something to her. It takes you on a journey of you wanting Margo to find her daughter.”
The inspiration behind the film’s screenplay, arrived with a thought Prewitt had and began to expand upon.
“You’ve heard stories where someone’s lost a child and they’re like two or three years old and they’re out and people can’t find them and the whole community comes and searches for that child,” Prewitt said. “I want the…people watching the film to have that feeling of, ‘We want to help Margo. We hope Margo finds her child.’ Then there’s a revelation at the end. I think it can help identify that is a child, that same child is inside the mother. We just haven’t seen them yet. If they were 2 or 3 years old, we would all be wishing for that child to be returned to their mother. I’m hoping that brings home the message of, ‘Every life has a story,’ every life God has a plan for them from the beginning.”
In the last couple of years, the screenplay as well as the proof of concept trailer for “Glimmer” have been recognized by the 2020 International Christian Film & Music Festival and the 2022 Content: Film Festival and Media Summit. In 2021, the Branson International Film Festival named Prewitt’s screenplay as an official nomination.
Branson International Film Festival Curator Deborah Watson explained how Prewitt’s screenplay for “Glimmer” stood out.
“Scriptwriters are judged differently. Proper structure of the script, IE scene heading structure, action points, dialog, etc. If they can’t keep the script readers attention in the first 10 pages, they are not selected,” Watson said. “Hers did that and presented very well. She has ‘Glimmer’ in a book and was at the festival as a vendor selling the book too. We do the best we can to help provide quality stories for our patrons that come to the festival.”
Prewitt shared it was actually with the assistance of Watson that the Scene by Scene fundraiser came about.
“We were talking one day and she brought up this idea of the Scene by Scene. ‘Why don’t you have somebody sponsor a scene?’ So I took it a little further and built out the webpage and the fundraiser,” Prewitt said. “The kind of the concept is you build a building brick by brick, well a movie is made scene by scene. To chuck it up that way. People can give whatever they want from $5, $10 or $15 or just pray about it. We welcome that as well. Little bit by little bit we can build the film.”
As for her support of the film, Watson said she’s a fan of Prewitt’s writing style and how she is talking about a topic from a different angle.
“Many women who have abortions wonder ‘What if I would have kept it...Would it be a girl? Would it be a boy?’ Every year they think of them on that date unless they’re able to completely separate themselves from the child. A very hard emotional task for any woman to do,” Watson said. “Gayla tackles that emotion in a compelling story that will bring healing and closure to that hurt part of that specific mother’s emotion. She gives the woman a Glimmer of Hope and tells it through a compelling story that moves people.”
With the film’s budget set at $650,000, Prewitt said as soon as they hit their budget they’ll be able to begin pre-production on the film.
“When you write a screenplay, you also break it down and you budget different departments. We have a preliminary budget of $650,000, which sounds like a lot of money. It’s a lot of money to me, but when it comes to making a film, it’s a very conservative amount of money to make a film,” Prewitt said. “We would like to have at least a couple of big named people in the film, because I want it to be seen. A lot of the times, for it to either be picked up by a large distributor or make it into the theatres you have to have some big name talent. We’ve also got a lot of local talent. We have a lot of very talented crew.”
As part of the film’s cast, Prewitt has a special role for Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who has agreed to do a cameo in the film.
“I know it sounds very cliche, but actually it was all God. I was having one of those days and I was really praying really hard. I said, ‘You know God, I really need you to part the Red Sea.’ So I called her office and someone answered and I explained to them I was really interested in having her be a part of the film and play a cameo role and wondered if I could send some materials and if I could get an address. The next day, she called me,” Prewitt said. “She was very interested and said I could use her name in marketing materials and she would be very supportive of the project…I’ve been very blessed to have her support and her prayers and I think God orchestrated it.”
A list of scenes available for sponsorship can be found online, as well as the proof of concept trailer for the film. For additional information on “Glimmer,” the fundraising campaign or Prewitt’s past projects visit galyaprewitt.com.
