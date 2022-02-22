A longhorn ranch just outside of Branson is offering folks an authentic cowboy experience, complete with a trail ride, cattle feeding, a cowboy cookout and more.
Lazy B Ranch Owners Shawn and Camille Boyer are welcoming folks, who are looking to experience life the cowboy way for a day, onto their personal slice of Ozark Mountain Country.
“I wish we could take everybody on the whole 60 acres, but we’ve got about 40 acres of trail rides. People can get on our horses and we guide them around our established trails on safe trails and safe horses. But we want to make a whole cowboy experience,” Shawn said. “We don’t have four-wheelers. We don’t have side-by-sides. We work all of this cattle off of horseback.”
The inspiration behind the Boyer’s opening their ranch to the public for trail rides was a result of just looking at the beautiful scenery around them.
“I guess because we’re not selfish. We actually just want to let people see the beauty of the Ozarks and all the mountains,” Shawn said. “You get up there on top of that mountain on horses and it seems like you can just see for 50 miles. I know you probably can’t see that far, but boy it seems like it. It raises the hair on my neck, and we do it everyday for a living and it never gets old…We had no intention of starting a trail ride. We just wanted to raise a few head of cattle and retire. But we had to share it.”
Tickets for the Lazy B Ranch Full Cowboy Trail Ride Experience are $45 per person. For this experience, participants must be a minimum of 10-years old and weigh 250 pounds or less. For riders under the age of 10, the ranch offers a Youth Cowboy/Cowgirl Experience for $20 per child.
“There’s going to be a lot of families that come out here with kids who can’t ride. You know they’re just too young, so we want to try and make it fun for them too,” Shawn said. “Whether it’s walking them around in the round pen on top of a horse and them actually getting a ride or the hayride.”
Folks of all ages can also enjoy feeding the longhorns during their visit to Lazy B Ranch.
“We’re going to have a longhorn for them to feed,” Camille said. “Most of the time while you’re feeding them you can love on them at the same time, so that’s neat to do.”
At the ranch, guests can also try their hand at cattle roping their dummy or enjoying a family game of cornhole or hula hooping. Shawn shared as part of the experience they’re also offering folks the chance to fire brand a board to take home as a souvenir.
“Branding, that’s just something that’s been lost. It’s an art that’s been lost and we want to keep that tradition,” Shawn said. “The kids being able to come out here and remember this for the rest of their lives or even at least for the next year that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Between the trail ride, hayride, cowboy cookout and everything in-between, Shawn said folks should plan to carve out a section of their day to spend at the ranch.
“They really need to plan for about two and half hours. This is not a 45 minute trail ride where we shuffle you through,” Shawn said. “We want folks to come out here and enjoy it and enjoy their time. If it takes three hours, that’s just fine with us too.”
To book a trail ride at the ranch, interested participants will need to make a reservation in advance by calling 417-543-3139.
“We’re doing two trail rides a day. One at 10 and one at 2 o’clock. We want to make sure we can service the number that’s in their crew,” Camille said. “Whether we have to take out one trail at that time or go out two times for their family. We’ll take care of them, but we’ve just got to make sure, so reservations are necessary.”
Originally from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Camille is a retired 7th grade science teacher and Shawn is a veteran of the Marine Corps and a retired bull rider.
“I’m fairly kid centered. That is my specialty,” Camille said. “His specialty is rodeoing and working on ranches. This is the first ranch we’ve owned. This is our first livestock we’ve owned, but Shawn has worked with livestock and rodeo his whole life.”
On top of being a championship bull rider, Shawn was also an award-winning bulldogger.
“I won two championship buckles while I was in the Marine Corps and I won the finals bulldogging in 1996,” Shawn said. “I retired from bull riding in 1996 and I stopped bulldogging in ’96 after I won the final. That was my last year I rodeoed. We traveled the country side to side three times and decided to settle here. It’s the most beautiful place in this country.”
Four of the horses at Lazy B Ranch were given a second chance at life and a new home when they were rescued by the Boyer’s.
“We found one with a bad foot. Took us about six months to fix her foot to where she could even ride without being sore and gimpy,” Shawn said. “She’s just an amazing animal. She’s probably one of the most forgiving horses we have. She’s just great. I wish I had six more just like her.”
The Boyer’s also rescued a second horse that was extremely sick and a third who was on their way to a kill pen in Mexico.
“She’s 24 years old. We still feel she’s got enough life to give pony rides and stuff. She wants to be out on the trail, but she’s a good horse to lead kids around the round pen and the ones that are too young to go out,” Camille said. “The fourth horse, Patty, she’s the one that her previous owner left a halter on her full time that was too small. It honestly cut into her face and left a mark across the bridge of her nose…I don’t know if she’ll ever get rid of that line. She doesn’t have to live that life any longer.”
The Lazy B Ranch office features a gift shop with snacks and merchandise, as well as a restroom.
“We have been on trail rides where there have been no restrooms and there was no water or anything. We just felt that was important, especially if you’re driving out here. We’re in the country,” Camille said. “Our office with the restroom, the snack bar, the merchandise and all that, I think, is a nice addition.”
Veterans and their families will receive a 10% discount on their tickets. Branson Guest Card holders will also receive 10% off as well. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.
Any horse rider under the age of 18 is required to wear a provided helmet and all riders must wear long pants and closed toe shoes.
Lazy B Ranch is located at 2100 Cedar Hollow Road in Bradleyville. For additional information or reservations call 417-543-3139 or visit lazyblonghorns.com.
