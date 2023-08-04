As the final weeks of summer vacation arrive, WonderWorks Branson is helping area students and their families prepare themselves for the upcoming school year with their Back 2 School Bash.
Running from Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 20, locals are invited to join in on Branson attractions’ fun-filled celebration with a discounted admission rate. During the Back 2 School Bash, all-access admission tickets will be offered to locals for only $15, giving WW guests the chance to explore, play and engage before they say goodbye to summer.
“We love our locals here at WonderWorks Branson, and we’re excited to offer this great ticket deal to all the families gearing up to head back to school,” WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent said. “Come have some fun at the upside-down house to end the summer on a high note.”
During the Back 2 School Bash, locals can receive discount admission tickets by texting “B2SBR” to 73028. They will receive a mobile coupon in response to show at the ticket window to get the discounted rate. Guests will also need to show their local identification to receive the discount, which is open to all Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas residents.
As part of this end of summer break event, families will have an excellent opportunity to make memories as they keep the learning going. Guests will have access to a wide range of hands-on exhibits focusing on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM). Additionally, they can challenge themselves by playing multiple rounds of laser tag, exploring senses and sounds, feeling hurricane-force winds, and getting up close and personal with space exploration.
To enhance the learning experience for young guests this summer, WonderWorks Branson is offering a scavenger hunt, which challenges guests to find answers to STEAM questions and use their skills to uncover a hidden message. The property’s scavenger hunt, as well as other STEAM programs, help expand the company’s mission of making learning fun.
“WonderWorks offers tons of opportunities to learn while having fun. We love working with our local students and community to bring STEAM to life in the Branson area,” WonderWorks Branson Education Sales Manager Faith Bovo said.
WonderWorks Branson, the upside-down adventure, is a science-focused indoor amusement park and offers more than 46,000 square feet of family-friendly, engaging activities. The park is open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.
For additional information on the Branson attraction, which is located at 2835 W 76 Country Blvd., visit wonderworksonline.com/branson.
