Ripley’s Believe It or Not is offering a discounted ticket rate for both of their Branson attraction locations to celebrate the start of the 2023/2024 school year.
For a limited time only, Ripley’s is offering 25% off the price of all their tickets for those visiting their Branson Odditorium or the Ripley’s Super Fun Park in Branson. To receive this discounted admission rate, attraction guests are able to use the promo code SCHOOL23 either online or in person at check-out.
“Back to school is a hectic time so come visit us, relax, have lots of fun and save some money,” Ripley’s Branson General Manager John Dixon said. “We are not ready for the summer to end so take advantage of this great deal and let’s keep the vacation season going.”
Ripley’s Believe It or Not Odditorium is home to more than 500 exhibits and artifacts that are all hard to believe, but are actually all true. From shrunken heads to wild collections and unique sculptures to record making feats, the Branson odditorium also features an outdoor exhibit called Military Marvels, which showcases combat vehicles throughout history.
Ripley’s Super Fun Park offers their guests the chance to play all day long for a single ticket rate. Visitors can battle it out in the laser tag arena, explore their interactive outdoor maze, take on Ripley’s Smash Dash experience, navigate over and under laser beams with Ripley’s Laserace and more.
The odditorium and the fun park are each open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Ripley’s Odditorium is located at 3325 76 Country Blvd. in Branson and can be reached by calling 417-337-5300. Ripley’s Super Fun Park is located at 2330 76 Country Blvd. in Branson and they can be reached by phone at 417-226-7699 or email at branson@ripleys.com.
For additional information visit ripleys.com/branson or to make ticket reservations with the code SCHOOL23.
