The Branson Regional Arts Council has announced the cast for their upcoming production of Godspell.
“Godspell is the story of a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing,” a press release from BRAC stated. “An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life. Led by the international hit, ‘Day by Day,’ Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, by 3-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz.”
The BRAC cast of Godspell will feature the talents of Christian Ross as Jesus and Alex Harris as Judas. Additionally the Ensemble will showcase the abilities of Heather Stolfa/Haley Moore-Haskin (double cast), Sonya Godfrey, Claire Denton, Jacob Deck, Kayleigh Dominish, Katy Kohler, Loran Polson, Abby Reeve and Taryn Huffman.
There will be a total of eight performances of Godspell from March 31 through April 10, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. The production will be directed by Jeremiah Reeve, who will be joined by Kyle Denton as musical director and Jacob Deck as choreographer.
Tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255.
