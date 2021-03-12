In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Big Cedar Lodge is offering a handful of fun activities on select dates this month.
From March 17 to 20, Big Cedar Lodge’s family-friend adventure center, Fun Mountain, will be hosting Shenanigans With Your Shamrocks. The event will include a festive Irish dinner each night from 6 to 8 p.m. The meal will feature classic Irish dishes such as baked Reuben sliders, Guinness and onion soup, corned beef hash, Jameson cupcakes, green beer and more.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to win an assortment of prizes during a four-category, St. Patrick’s Day themed trivia game, which will be hosted by Big Cedar Lodge Entertainer and Resident Leprechaun Jackie O’Brian.
“I’m most excited about Shenanigans with Your Shamrocks,” said Big Cedar Lodge Public Relations Manager Janet Glaser. “This will be a fun-packed, new event that people of all ages will enjoy. The authentic Irish food paired with green beer, trivia games and prizes. What a perfect way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.”
Shenanigans With Your Shamrocks is an event open to both guests of Big Cedar Lodge and area residents.
“Our events are open to the public and it’s the perfect way for us to offer our guests a unique activity that is packed with tradition, fun and some friendly competition,” said Glaser.
Shenanigans With Your Shamrocks will also include a post-dinner cornhole tournament and a festive “Minute to Win It” game.
“It is such a fun holiday and a great way for us to offer our guests a unique activity that is packed with tradition, fun and some friendly competition,” said Glaser.
Fun Mountain at Big Cedar Lodge additionally features a number of fun activities including the Thunder Alley Go-Carts, the Timber Ridge Ropes Course, Underwater-Themed Bowling, Laser Tag, Flip Zone and Spin Zone Bumper Cars, an arcade, a climbing wall, a golf simulator, billiards and more.
The cost for Shenanigans With Your Shamrocks is $40 per person. For additional information visit bigcedar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.