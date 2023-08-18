The All Hands On Deck! Show will no longer be returning to Branson this fall.
Originally scheduled to begin their 2023 Branson show season on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and run through Thursday, Dec. 7 at The Copeland Theatre, the seasoned Branson and touring production bringing a 1942 Roadshow & Radio Broadcast to life on stage.
Show Creator, Producer and Performer Jody Madaras, who made the announcement on behalf of the Madaras Productions Group and Theatre For America on Wednesday, Aug. 16, cited a change in theater management led to the pulling of their fall 2023 Branson show dates.
“I have to admit, following last month’s Copeland Theater management change, it has become too difficult to work with the existing situation. While disappointed, we had a superb 6-year run in Branson, entertained thousands of tourists, seniors and veterans, and even picked up a few awards along the way. Presenting the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal to two WWII veterans last year during one of our performances was a highlight for me,” Madaras said in a statement. “Our cast members, musicians, stage technicians, house staff and volunteers are tops in my book—talented people and incredibly loyal and devoted to the quality level of our shows. We can’t thank our ticket sellers, city leaders, CVB associates, show sponsors, local fans, and The Duttons enough for being so wonderful to work with over the years.
All Hands On Deck! Show Associate Producer and Performer Valerie Hill shared why the duo decided to bring their production to the Live Music Show Capital of the world in the first place.
“Jody and I moved to Branson from the Broadway stage because of the hometown kindness and interest in our stage expertise that we first encountered here,” Hill said in a statement. “Sometime down the road, we hope that kindness and appreciation will reappear—encouraging us to bring new and exciting productions to Branson.”
On top of the “All Hands On Deck!” Show canceled fall Branson 2023 show return, Madaras shared his new Ray Charles musical “RAY! You Got The Right One Baby,” which was set to make its debut in Branson this fall at The Copeland Theatre, has also pulled their Branson residence dates from the schedule.
This production, which was also set to run in Branson from October to December, features the talents of multi-award winning artist Will Nash, along with the RC Rhythm & Blues Band. Directed by Madaras, the show includes a cast of nine actors and musicians performing a combination of jazz, country, R’n’B, gospel, soul, blues and rock ’n’ roll.
When asked if a statement would like to be made regarding the departure of these two fall shows, The Copeland Theatre Management Team provided no comment.
As of press time a new tour schedule for either of the productions had not been released. Madaras shared as future information is released it can be found at allhandsondeckshow.com and theatreforamerica.org.
