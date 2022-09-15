The sounds of bluegrass music could be heard traveling throughout the hills of Ozark Mountain Country as Treasure Lake RV Park hosted their 3rd Annual Bluegrass Music Festival last weekend.
On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, some of the biggest names in bluegrass took to the stage to entertain audiences.
For this year’s festival, the RV resort welcomed a balanced combination of regionally known and nationally known performers. The festival ran from 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and then 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Over the course of the weekend, audiences were treated to the music of Kari Garrison & Bluegrass Remedy, Borderline Bluegrass, Spillwater Drive, Route 3, Casey & the Atta Boys, Po-Anna, Colin Ray & the Burnett Sisters, Williamson Branch, Little Roy & Lizzie, The Baker Family and Missouri 65,
On top of three full days of music, the festival also hosted vendors showcasing their goods, crafts and services, as well as the Nitro Ice food truck. Though Treasure Lake RV Resort is a membership owned gated RV Park, the Bluegrass Music Festival was open to the public.
Treasure Lake RV Resort is located at 1 Treasure Lake Drive in Branson. For the full performance schedule visit tlresort.com.
