The next Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert has been set for Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Branson Famous Theatre and will benefit the Lives Under Construction organization.
The 2 p.m. concert will feature Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, Branson Entertainer Doug Gabriel and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker.
The afternoon show will additionally include the talents of Saxophonist Gary Dooms and vocalists Carolyn Rowden; Carol Sanguinette-How; Peggy McAllister, Wanda Hughes; and Todd and Billie East.
Admission into Jammin’ for Jesus is free with a donation to benefit Lives Under Construction out of Lampe. The organization is a working ranch that believes in giving men a second chance in a strutted farm family environment. Their mission: “To not only change a young man’s life, but impact him while he is here by teaching him the values of hard work, respectfulness, responsibility, honestly, and Christian values.”
Donation items the organization will be collecting include non-perishable food, household goods like paper plates, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies and small hand tools.
“Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus is about halfway through its season. Concerts are every first Sunday of the month, April through December. The producers of Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus would like to thank YOU, the community, for such amazing support,” Producers Sheila Meeker and Brian Pendergrass said in a press release. “There have been lots of great comments made about the concerts this season. If you are a monthly regular, or have visited a time or two, we want to thank you for your support. Last month, GUMI Camp for Veterans met their goal with the help of Jammin’ supporters.
“Other organizations that Jammin’ supporters have benefited this season include Elevate Branson, New Life Restoration Center and The Jimmy Jack Foundation, all of which have raved about the support from you, our Jammin’ for Jesus supporters. Whether you are a regular, a some-timer, or a first-timer, we would like to personally invite you to attend our Sunday Aug. 7, concert as we celebrate Jesus and bless the Lives Under Construction family.”
A love offering during the concert will be taken. The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson and is the home of Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers.
For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
