Silver Dollar City has been named as one of the Top 10 United States Amusement & Water Parks in 2022 by Tripadvisor.
The recognition of the 1880s-style theme park is part of Tripadvisor’s Best Things to Do Awards and are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on TripAdvisor from May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process.
Silver Dollar City officials said this award is a high honor.
“This Tripadvisor recognition is the result of the memories our citizens create for our guests everyday,” Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said. “We appreciate our guests.”
On the Top 10 list, Silver Dollar City finds themselves ranked as No. 6, with Dollywood, the city’s sister park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, ranked as No. 1. Also joining the list is Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida; Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida; Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California; Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Florida; Funland in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; Fun Spot America in Kissimmee, Florida; Santa’s Village in Jefferson, New Hampshire; and Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida.
“The awards bring well-deserved recognition to the hard-working and skilled tour operators who have managed to provide exceptional experiences to their guests while still navigating the pandemic,” Tripadvisor General Manager of Experiences Kate Urquhart said in a press release.
In the parks more than six decade history, Silver Dollar City has claimed a variety of noteworthy recognitions, including multiple 10Best Theme Park Awards from USA Today, Best Holiday Theme Park Event five years running from USA Today, the prestigious international Applause Award and many Golden Tickets from the amusement industry.
Now through July 24, Silver Dollar City is hosting their annual National Kids Fest. For this year’s event, the park has brought in two new entertainment icons for guests to enjoy.
Seventh generation circus royalty and king of the high-wire Nik Wallenda returns to Silver Dollar City approximately a decade after his record-breaking stunt the Iron Jaw, when he dangled by his jaw from a helicopter 200 feet above Silver Dollar City.
Wallenda is presenting a never-seen-before show called “Nik Wallenda’s Zirkus.” Created exclusively for Silver Dollar City, the performance showcases soaring acrobatics, aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, and dangerous high-wire acts.
Another summer headliner is Chuggington Adventure Depot, a fully immersive interactive playland adventure created for pre-school age children and brings the hit animated series “Chuggington” to life with their favorite characters, locations and more.
For additional information visit silverdollarcity.com.
