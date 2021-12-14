It’s hard to believe, but Christmas Day is almost here. It seems like just yesterday I was writing the first Christmas Tree Corner at the start of November.
For this week’s edition, I wanted to showcase the Christmas Tree set up at one of my favorite places in all of Branson. Located inside of a gazebo, the folks with the Branson Veterans Memorial Garden have set up a little Christmas Tree. Compared to some of the other trees I’ve highlighted this season, this tree is small, but its spirit is tremendous!
The Veterans Memorial Garden is one of my favorite places in Branson because of its beauty and meaning. Including a Christmas tree at the center is an inspirational and humbling reminder of the veterans who were, and the active military who are, unable to spend Christmas with their families.
As always I would like to encourage all of you to take an evening in the coming weeks to drive around and visit all the Christmas trees around town. If you have a Christmas Tree you believe I should feature in a future edition, please email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
