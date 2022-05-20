The Shepherd of the Hills is offering folks the opportunity to immerse themselves in an authentic cowboy chuckwagon dinner experience with an all new show.
The Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show is the newest production to grace the stage of the Playhouse Theatre at The Shepherd of the Hills Farm. Debuting earlier this month, General Manager Jeff Johnson said this show was created as a tribute to the American cowboy and the early pioneers.
“These kinds of shows exist and they have a specific style and a lot of them pay tribute to Marty Robbins or Gene Autry or The Sons of the Pioneers and that’s all a big part of the history of the American cowboy,” Johnson said. “It’s certainly a patriotic show, but it’s also a bit of a history lesson for the folks to learn about the way the cooking took place back then and the life of the cowboy back in the late 1800s and early 1900s. We feel like that’s going to be a great show for us.”
The show features the talents of Seth Darby and Trent Prewitt on guitars and lead vocals, Randy Plummer on bass, Junior Marriott and Anna Lang on fiddles and Comedian Mike Tilden as Cookie.
“We’ve got some incredible singers as part of the band,” Johnson said. “We feel really good about the show. We’ve only got a limited number of dates in the spring and a limited number in the fall. We feel like we may have to end up adding some shows at some point in the not too distant future for that show. We’re very proud of it and think it’s a great show.”
Additionally, the production was brought together by Director Jae McFerron and Musical Director John Fullerton.
“John Fullerton has helped put the show together musically. He’s directed that effort and John obviously knows music better than anyone. He’s a member of The Sons of the Pioneers,” Johnson said. “Then Jae McFerron also had a hand in directing and working the comedy and the pacing of all that together. John and Jae worked real well together, as did all the performers. We just got everybody loving what they were doing and jumping into it full force.”
Of course it’s not a chuckwagon show without a full course meal.
“We prepare them an authentic chuckwagon dinner meal with brisket and pulled pork, campfire beans and corn on the cob still in the husk and cobbler,” Johnson said. “It’s a traditional cowboy meal cooked and smoked out on open flames. We’re really excited about that.”
Johnson shared you wouldn’t know it after seeing the show, but this production all came together rather quickly.
“You couldn’t tell that the show is as new as it is, but we’re less than a few weeks old. Because everyone knew so well what they were doing, it didn’t take long,” Johnson said. “First rehearsals weren’t even a month ago or right around a month ago. When you’ve got people who know what they are doing, it works so well. You’ve got professionals in those spots that know how to do it, it helps immensely. We’re as excited about that show as we possibly could be.”
Though the chuckwagon show will transport audiences back in time to the days of the old west, Johnson said they have also brought a few modern elements into the production.
“‘Seven Spanish Angels’ isn’t necessarily a traditional cowboy song, but we wanted to have something audiences connected with even if they had never been to a chuckwagon dinner show,” Johnson said. “A chuckwagon dinner show could sometimes be viewed potentially as an older audience and we wanted something that all audience ages could relate to and enjoy. Sometimes if a particular type of music isn’t someone's cup of tea, then the comedy is the thing that ties them together and makes it as enjoyable as can be for everyone.”
Showtimes for The Great American Chuckwagon Dinner Show are at 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on select dates. Dinner is served during the pre-show. Doors to the Playhouse Theatre open 15 minutes before showtime.
The Shepherd of the Hills Farm is located at 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information on the show or to make ticket reservations call 417-334-4191 or visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.