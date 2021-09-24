The 4th Annual Shakespeare in the Park returns to the Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park in Hollister this week.
The Branson Regional Arts Council production of The Tempest will offer showtimes on Sunday, Sept. 26, Monday, Sept. 27, Sunday, Oct. 3 and Monday, Oct. 4, all at 8 p.m.
“Prospero uses magic to conjure a storm and torment the survivors of a shipwreck, including the King of Naples and Prospero’s treacherous brother, Antonio,” a summary of the production from BRAC stated. “Prospero’s slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master, but is thwarted by Prospero’s spirit-servant Ariel. The King’s young son Ferdinand, thought to be dead, falls in love with Prospero’s daughter Miranda. Their celebrations are cut short when Prospero confronts his brother and reveals his identity as the usurped Duke of Milan. The families are reunited and all conflict is resolved. Prospero grants Ariel his freedom and prepares to leave the island.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawnchairs or blankets as open seating is in the grass area in front of the stage. Refreshments will be available, but audiences are free to bring their own coolers with snacks.
The production team for the show includes Director Justin Ables, Choreographer Audrey Noll, Music Arranger Nate Frank, Stage Manager Katie Pohlheber, Costume Designer Anika Bryceson, Set Designer Kyle Blanchard, Puppet Designer Kristen Ables, Speech and Text Coach Josh Bouldon and Lead Builder Alex Schriver.
The Tempest features the talents of Nicole Horton as Prospero, Catherine Kennedy as Miranda, Joey Faggion as Ferdinand, Cat Blanchard as Ariel, Josh Bouldon as Caliban, Kyle Blanchard as Caliban, Charis Bouldon as Antonia, Michael Sager as Boatswain, Brandon Farrar as Ship Master, Zach Bucky Buckner as Alonso, Nick Carrion as Sebastian, John Paul Fox as Gonzalo, Jameson Clanton as Trinculo and Blake West as Stephano. Lindsay Lee, Elizabeth Theune, Kyra Carrano, Michael Sager and Brandon Farrar also star as members of the ensemble and puppeteers.
Tickets for The Tempest are $10 for adults, $5 for students with ID or children ages 4 to 17. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or with cash only at the gate.
For additional information or to purchase tickets visit bransonarts.org.
