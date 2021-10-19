The Broadway version of Stephen King’s classic thriller, Carrie The Musical opens this week at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
The Branson Regional Arts Council production is rated PG-14 and deals with mild-adult themes that may not be suitable for youth under the age of 14. Subject matters in the musical include bullying, mental illness issues, graphic images and strong language, which may not be suitable for everyone.
“Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else,” a BRAC press release stated. “At home, she’s dominated by her loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie’s just discovered she’s got a special power, and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.”
Directed by Jacob Deck, the cast of Carrie The Musical features the talents of Emma Puerta as Carrie White, Jennifer Kersey as Margaret White, Cat McWhirter as Sue Snell, Caitlin Secrest as Lynn Gardner, Zoe Zelonky as Chris Hargensen, Andrew Wilson as Tommy Ross, Robert Hazlette as Billy Nolan, Loran Polson as Ms. Stephens, Justin Zickefoose as George, Olivia Mottl (as Norma, Noah Duwe as Freddy, Megan Rodgers as Helen and Teghan Breiner as Frieda.
Carrie The Musical is written by Lawrence D. Cohen, the screenwriter of the original film, music by Academy Award Winner Michael Gore and lyrics by Academy Award Winner Dean Pitchford.
Alongside Deck, who serves as director, choreographer and set designer, the production team includes Music Director Caitlin Secrest, Stage Manager Loran Polson, Technical Director Mac Hill, Sound Technician Cole Hill, Lighting Designer Pamela Meadows, Set Constructors Jeremiah Reeve, Abby Reeve and Loran Polson, and Marketing and Design Director Jim Barber.
Performance dates for Carrie The Musical are at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, and a second special 11 p.m. late show on Oct. 30. Ticket prices at $17 for adults and $14 for ages 17 and under.
Advance tickets are on sale at bransonarts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255. The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
