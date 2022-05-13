Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall is hosting a week-long area appreciation.
From Monday, May 16 to Saturday, May 21, residents of southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas can come out and enjoy the Grand Jubilee for just $10 per person, plus tax.
This offer is available to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Greene, Douglas, Barry, Polk, Laclede, Dallas, Wright, Ozark and Webster counties. Arkansas residents who live in Carroll, Boone, Marion, Newton, Benton, Madison, Washington, Searcy and Baxter counties can also take advantage of the area appreciation offering.
A valid photo I.D. is required to receive the area appreciation deal and tickets must be picked up at least one hour prior to the show.
Showtimes for Grand Jubilee are at 7:30 p.m. every Monday through Saturday night. The long-running Branson show features the talents of New South, Jamie Haage as Jim Dandy, Jackie Brown, The Rhinestone Mafia Band and Emcee Mike Patrick.
Grand Country Music Hall is located at 1945 W. 76 Country Blvd. For additional information or to make ticket reservations call 417-335-2484 or visit grandcountry.com.
