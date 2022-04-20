The HOOKED! Songwriting Contest produced and hosted by Prince Ivan (Brydon Brett and Aaron Space) has announced its Top 10 finalists who will be competing for a $500 cash prize and single recording package in front of celebrity judges and a live audience at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater on April 23.
“This year we opened up submissions nationwide and had entrants from all over the country,” says Brett. “We were so pumped about that. The submissions were amazing and the Top 10 are going to put on a great show on Saturday.”
The Top 10 were selected by a panel of nine qualified submissions judges who are music industry professionals from Branson-Springfield, Los Angeles and Nashville. The contestants will be judged on April 23 by beloved media personality Tom Trtan from Ozarks Live on KOLR10 in Springfield, well-known radio host Joshua Clark, and singer-songwriter/actress/YouTuber Mina Thomas Brett.
This year’s Top 10 are Beth Carpenter (Branson, MO), Cooper Killian and Aiden Frazee (Raymore, MO), Jerry Foshee (Conway, AR), Erich Eastman (Springfield, MO), Jessica Zitting (Stockton, MO), Tucker Tillis (Hollister, MO), William J the Poet (Branson, MO), Layne Victoria (Republic, MO), Lilybelle (Springfield, MO), and Trevor Venerable (Des Moines, IA).
The show will bring together these ten amazing songwriters with the celebrity Show Judges in an entertaining and interactive American Idol-style show at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater in Branson, MO on April 23, 2022. HOOKED! gives up-and-coming songwriters the chance to perform on a professional stage, get their music heard by a live audience and industry professionals, network with other songwriters and industry pros, grow their fanbase, and participate in special workshops and networking events. The cherry on the sundae is that all profits benefit the Branson-Hollister Senior Center.
“We can’t wait for this year’s show!” says Brett. “We highly encourage everyone to come and support this amazing Top 10. The live fan vote is a critical part of the show, plus we want to raise as much money as possible for our Branson-Hollister Senior Center, so we hope to see as many people at the show as possible.”
For tickets and more information about HOOKED! please visit www.hookedsongwritingcontest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.