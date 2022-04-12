The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions this week for their upcoming musical production of Something Rotten—A Very New Musical at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Auditions for the production will be taking place on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. A dance call for auditions will begin on both days from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Everyone who signs up to audition must attend at least one day of the dance call.
Vocal auditions will follow and run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Auditioners will need to bring a 60 to 90 second song in the style of the show. Tracks must be provided by those auditioning on either a phone or player. Those auditioning will also need to bring a printed headshot and an acting resume; and should wear dance attire including comfortable shoes or tap shoes if owned.
“Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten,” the BRAC story synopsis stated. “Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz. Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers, and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, each given his or her own special moment in the show to shine. It’s become clear that “nothing’s as amazing as a musical,” so don’t miss your chance to be a part of this history-twisting tale on the BRAC stage!”
This production is rated PG-13, so any students in middle/high school can audition with a permission slip from their parent/guardian. Dance requirements for this show include intense choreography including elements of jazz, tap and musical theatre styles.
Performance dates for the musical at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 31, Thursday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 5; 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 7. Show rehearsals will traditionally be on Sunday through Thursday evenings from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Cast descriptions are as follows:
Shakespeare – The Bard. Over the top with a huge ego.
Nick Bottom – A struggling writer who cannot stand Shakespeare. Nigel’s older brother.
Nigel Bottom – Nick’s sweet younger brother. A struggling writer who falls in love with Portia, a Puritan.
Bea – Nick’s wife. She loves Nick despite his past lack of success. She dresses up like a man to prove she can be an actor.
Portia – A Puritan woman who loves poetry, theater, and ultimately Nigel.
Nostradamus – A soothsayer
Brother Jeremiah – Portia’s father. A Puritan who thinks Nick and Nigel’s plays are sinful.
Lord Clapham – A posh patron of the theater.
Shylock – An investor to whom Nick and Nigel are in debt.
Minstrel
Ensemble Roles include: Minstrel, Townspeople, Troupe, Lord Clapham, Shylock, Man Servants, Crowd, Chorus, and more
The director for this production will be Jacob Estes. He will be joined by Music Director Caitlin Seacrest and Choreographer Kristen Dasto.
For additional information or questions, contact Karie at edu@bransonarts.org. To sign up for an audition slot visit bransonarts.org.
