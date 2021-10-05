The College of the Ozarks production of “A Flight to Faith: The Story of a Vietnam P.O.W.” opens this week at The Keeter Center.
The play, produced and performed by students at C of O, chronicles the riveting journey and true story of American hero, Colonel John Clark. Performances are free and open to the public and seating is first-come, first served, according to a press release from C of O.
“For 2,176 days, Colonel John Clark was held captive in the infamous ‘Hanoi Hilton’ as a P.O.W. during the Vietnam War,” the play synopsis stated. “He endured starvation, a deadly sickness, and mental and physical torture at the hands of the enemy. To his family, he was reported MIA and presumed dead.”
Performances of the production, which are approximately one hour and 10 minutes long, will be held in The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum.
Showtimes for the performance are at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, 12, 14, 26 and 28, and Nov. 2 and 16. There will also be performances at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 23; and Nov. 7, 11, 13 and 14. Additionally, on Nov. 9 and 11, there will be special 7 p.m. performances.
“Mark Young, professor of theatre and director of the production, derived the play from the book, ‘Vietnam 101: A Class Like No Other,” written by President Jerry C. Davis,” the release stated. “This year’s play was written with the help of five College of the Ozarks students during the summer 2021 Work Education Program. These five students include Susie Johnson, senior musical theatre major; Jacob Robbins, senior biblical and theological studies major; Nicholas Sutton, senior theatre major; Izzy Sutton, senior theatre major; and Elijah Wolfard, sophomore biblical and theological studies major.”
The production features the talents of Nicholas Sutton as Veteran; Rani Rush as Molly; Jacob Presenter as Captain John Clark; C.J. Voerman as V.C. Officer, Camp Commander; Izzy Sutton as Jane, V.C. Solider #1 and Guard; Judah Sawyer as V.C. Soldier #2, Slew Food; Susan Johnson as Tien, Anna Brayman as Valorie and Veteran’s Girlfriend; Jacob Robbins as Western Union Man and Colonel Russell; Dorothei-Grace Goode as Bonnie Clark and Protestor #3; Elijah Stewart as Howie; Christian Belcher as Eddie and Woman’s Husband; William Bressler as Charlie and Protestor #4; Bradley Shelton as Tom; Jaggar Case as Jimmy; Phoebe Ulmer as Mayor; Alyvia Labertew as Sylvia; Grace Ellett as Woman; Rachel Hall as Protestor #1; Hallie Hartwell as Protestor #2; Rebecca Tiffee as Mother; Molly McNeil as Sharon; and Amelia Aguilera as Ann Clark.
Anyone with plans to attend the production with a group of 10 or more people, or as part of a motor coach group, are asked to call 417-690-2122 in advance.
For additional information call 417-239-1900. To learn more about C of O visit cofo.edu.
