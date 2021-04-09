Following their debut in Branson last fall, Famous Impressions is back with two new cast members and a new show for the 2021 Branson season.
After more than two decades in Las Vegas, Famous Impressions brought its unique show to the Branson area for a single showcase performance at The Hughes Brothers Theatre last fall. After a positive response from audiences, the show’s trio of entertainers, Doug Stiel, Cindy Bea and Mark Sander, began hosting regular weekly shows through the rest of the 2020 season.
Famous Impressions features a variety of musical impressions as the voices of legendary music artists are brought to the Branson stage, including George Strait, Randy Travis, Don Williams, The Bee Gees, Jim Croce, Ricky Van Shelton and many more. Additionally the audience will be treated to a number of celebrity impressions such as Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Welk, Jimmy Stewart, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.
On April 1, Famous Impressions presented their newly formatted 2021 show to audiences and introduced their newest cast members, Choreographer and Dance Captain Kristen Dasto and Dancer Brenna Bergeron.
Dasto said she first connected with Stiel and Sander thanks to their shared hairstylist.
“Our hairstylist with Trends and Trims is amazing. She reached out to me and was like ‘Hey, I know a couple of guys that have a show going on at The Hughes Brothers Theatre and they’re looking for dancers, if you’re interested/available,’” said Dasto. “We had lunch that following Tuesday. I thought I was going in just for a dancer interview, but I left the choreographer and dance captain.”
After being brought on board, Dasto said her search for a “fellow tall girl” to dance with led her to Bergeron.
“Brenna and I have worked together before, so I reached out to her with literally a wish and a prayer. I was like, ‘Please be able to do it’ and she said, ‘Yes’ and came along on this crazy journey with me.”
Another notable cast change to the show this year is the absence of longtime Famous Impression member, Cindy Bea, who has returned to Las Vegas. Stiel shared that Bea’s exit is what led them to bring on Dasto and Bergeron.
“It was late in the game that we realized that our cast was going to change. People who know us started reaching out to get us people to interview for the show. People just went out of their way to hook us up with all different numbers of people,” said Stiel. “Once we came across Kristen, it was like ‘Wow!’ She is a talented professional with everything she does and we knew we had a leader and we knew she could choreograph and design the costumes.”
Dasto explained that the short timeframe for putting together the dance routines for the show was interesting, as both she and Bergeron also perform in other Branson shows.
“We had seven rehearsals just with each other. All of those were only three to four hours,” said Dasto. “Then we had two six hour rehearsals with (Stiel and Sander) and then a four hour, so nine rehearsals all in all to put the show together.”
Bergeron added, “It’s an interesting challenge working around separate show schedules, especially with both of us working at different theatres. We had to get a little creative sometimes and make use of the little bit of time we had.”
Another big change to the production this year is that all of the music for the show is being played by a live band, which features the talents of Band Director Ray Harris on the keyboard and trumpet, Marty Wilhite on bass, Robert Terry on guitar and Jacob Hughes on drums.
“All the songs are live. Last year, we only had seven of them that were live. Just seven or eight. This year, the band is playing everything,” said Stiel. “The theatre’s band said ‘It’s so much more fun to play all your songs. It’s just so cool.’”
Stiel added he believes being able to interact with the band during the show adds an additional element that they didn’t have before.
“If you can’t tell, these guys are having fun. Like Ray and Marty; they think it’s a hoot. Then today, Robert said, ‘I get why these guys think it’s so fun to play for you guys. I get it now. This is going to be fun this year.’ It really means a lot for us, for our band to enjoy hanging out and doing our shows. It really does. You perform better and you do everything better if you do it from a point of happiness.”
As they’re performing for somewhat of an improv comedy show, both Dasto and Bergeron also agree that it can be fun, but also challenging at times.
“I think both of us coming from a musical theatre background and everything is very scheduled out, it keeps you on your toes for sure,” said Bergeron. “You just kind of have to release and have fun and just go along with the flow.”
Dasto added, “It’s different for us because we’re very by the book and this is definitely a more loose show. I’m a perfectionist, so I like things to go by the way that they should and it is a challenge for me to be able to let go, but I feel like it’s a (growing opportunity).”
Stiel shared that they made a lot of changes to the music line-up this year, so audiences who saw their show last fall will be treated to nearly a completely different show.
“I think we only kept two songs from last year’s show. Then, all the Elvis songs are new. There is no Elvis song from last year and then we put three Elvis songs into a melody that opens up the show,” said Stiel. “Then we went with new groups like Don Williams and The Eagles, ‘America’. Then Johnny Cash’s new stuff, that was eerie. I love ‘Ghost Riders (in the Sky).’”
Sander, who serves as both producer and emcee of the show, explained the show is always evolving, so what folks are seeing now will likely be different by the end of the season.
“The great thing about our show is that it is very fluid. I mean we can come out here on Monday and you’re not going to see the same thing. We’re already working on stuff for the show to make it even better,” said Sander. “It’s not like we have this set plan in place and we’re going to run it all year. We’ve got so much material. We’ve got comedy that we’ve written and other songs we want to do that the band is working on that we haven’t rolled out yet.”
When preparing for their show this season, Sander added they made sure to listen to feedback from previous Branson audiences.
“We were looking for more songs that had energy and gospel, because that was feedback from last year saying, ’Maybe you should throw another gospel tune in there,’” said Sander. “When we were sitting down and going over what songs to do for this particular show, we had 30 other songs that didn’t even make the show and each one is individually separate from all the other ones. We’ve got at least a whole other two or three shows just in the wings.”
As Famous Impressions was one of the very few new Branson shows to open in 2020, Stiel said while they were debuting in the midst of a pandemic, it was hard, but it wasn’t all bad.
“Many people told us we were absolutely out of our minds. Even the owners of the theatre went, ‘You guys do realize that you’re doing this at the worst possible time in Branson history,’” said Stiel. “To be able to get that accomplished without all the pressures of getting all the numbers, because you were only going to be able to get so many people because of social distancing and things. We knew that it was well worth it to establish ourself last year, to get a run this year.”
Showtimes for Famous Impressions are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. at The Hughes Brothers Theatre. Visit famousimpressions.com.
