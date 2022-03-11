The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions this weekend for their upcoming musical production of Little Women-The Musical.
Auditions will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, and callbacks will be held at a later announced time on Monday, March 14, at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson.
“Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters: Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March,” a release from BRAC stated. “Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America.”
Those who plan to audition are asked to prepare a 32 bar track of their choosing, whether from the show or in the same style of the show. No side or monologue is needed for auditions. There will not be an accompanist at the audition on Sunday, so those attending will need to bring a track which can be played via bluetooth.
Following the announcement of the cast, the first rehearsal will occur on Monday, March 28, with all following rehearsals taking place on Monday evening from 5 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday to Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The production will have an eight show run schedule. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12; Monday, May 16; Thursday, May 19; and Monday, May 23. There will also be showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and Sunday, May 22.
The list of characters for this musical are as follows:
Jo March – Our story’s protagonist. A Passionate and determined young author struggling to find her place in the world. She has the idea of writing Little Women and eventually becomes engaged to Professor Bhaer.
Amy March – The youngest, most energetic sister with a rather pompous air about her. She later marries Laurie. Doubles as the troll in the operatic tragedy.
Meg March – The world-weary, yet hopeful, oldest sister who yearns for a great life. She marries John and has twins with him. Doubles as Clarissa in the operatic tragedy.
Beth March – The second youngest of the sisters. Timid and musical, Beth encourages and helps her sisters selflessly. Forms an unlikely friendship with the crotchety Mr Laurence. Doubles as Rodrigo II in the operatic tragedy.
Marmee March – The March girls’ mother. She is the strong backbone of the family, who is courageous in spite of the difficult odds she faces. Doubles as the hag in the operatic tragedy.
Aunt March – A formidable, overbearing matron and great-aunt to the March sisters. The wealthy socialite in town.
Theodore ‘Laurie’ Laurence – Lonely and charming boy next door who becomes firm friends with the March family. Proposes to Jo but eventually falls in love with and marries Amy. Doubles as Rodrigo in the operatic tragedy.
John Brooke – Laurie’s tutor. A reserved and hard-working young man who only shows his tender side when he falls in love with Meg. Doubles as Braxton Prendergast in the operatic tragedy.
Professor Bhaer – A sensible German professor boarding with Mrs Kirk. Persuades Jo that she is better than the “blood and guts stuff” she writes. Falls in love with, and eventually becomes engaged to Jo.
Mr. Laurence – Laurie’s grandfather. A stiff and stern elderly man who eventually shows his softer side and becomes friends with Beth.
Mrs. Kirk – The Irish owner of the boarding house in which Professor Bhaer and Jo meet.
The roles of Aunt March and Mrs. Kirk will be played by the same actress. There will be no ensemble or minor actors in this adaptation of the musical. The production is only for actors age 18 and over and will be directed by Justin Ables.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 South Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
