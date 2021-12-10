Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. I, of course, am Tim. Your guide through the vast and explorable land of 2021 Christmas Trees.
For this edition, I’m doing something I’ve yet to do since beginning this journey at the start of November. I’m taking you to Hollister. That’s right. For this paper I would like to feature the incredible Christmas Tree in Hulland Park in Hollister.
Featuring a lakefront view and a dancing synchronization of lights, the Hulland Park Christmas Tree is truly one you don’t want to miss out on. Compared to some of the other trees I’ve featured, this tree differs in a big way. The silence. Due to it’s almost secluded location in Hulland Park, away from traffic and houses, the tree is a great place to visit if you’re looking for someplace to sit, think and enjoy some Christmas spirit.
As always, I would like to encourage you all to take an evening this month to drive around and visit all the Christmas trees in the area.
Hulland Park is located off of Railroad Avenue on Hulland Drive in Hollister. Visit cityofhollister.com.
