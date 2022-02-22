The next round of special guests for the final four Ozark Mountain Friday Nights concerts in Reeds Spring have been announced.
Ozark Mountain Friday Nights is a concert series hosted by The Farnum Family, a bluegrass, folk, gospel, Irish and old-time western music band out of Galena. The concerts, which began back in November 2021, are free and open to the public.
The concerts are held every other Friday night at the New Testament Christian Church auditorium in Reeds Spring. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
Since the concert series began, The Farnum Family has welcomed in a special guest to be featured in the show. For the Friday, Feb. 25, concert will feature the talents of Branson Entertainer and Author Randy Plummer. The next concert on Friday, March 11, will be a St. Patrick’s themed show and feature the Russell Clan from Guthrie, Oklahoma.
For the show on Friday, March 25, the show will feature Walter Morrison of Silver Dollar City’s Homestead Pickers and John Fullerton of the Sons of the Pioneers. The final show on Friday, April 8, Danny Eakin with Silver Dollar City’s Homestead Pickers will serve as the featured guest.
The Farnum Family showcases the musical skills of Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on bass, Matthew on mandolin, Trish (Mom) on piano and pennywhistle, and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
The New Testament Christian Church is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring. For additional information visit farnumfamily.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.