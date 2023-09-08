The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting auditions this weekend for their next undersea production adventure.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, starting at 4:45 p.m., young performers ages 8 to 18 are invited to audition for a role in Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. The auditions will be taking place at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Those planning to try out for a part will need to plan to be in attendance for the duration of the dance call audition, which will run from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. For the dance portion of the audition, participants are encouraged to dress accordingly by wearing appropriate clothing and footwear they’re comfortable moving in. Those auditioning are welcome to bring clothes to change into for the vocal portion of the audition.
Vocal auditions will take place following the dance call. Auditionees will be seen in age order, starting with the youngest performers. Those auditioning will need to prepare a 60 second cut of a musical theater or Disney song which showcases their ranging and acting skills.
An accompanist will not be provided, so participants will need to bring an MP3 or YouTube karaoke track with them to the event. Acapella auditions are prohibited and all performers will be released after they have sung. Auditionees must attend the dance call and stay for an individual vocal audition.
“Disney’s Finding Nemo JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo, with new music by award-winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,” stated a press release from BRAC. “Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.”
The production will be helmed by Directors Kyle & Kellsey Bradley and Musical Director Julie Brinkman. Callback auditions will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Auditionees will be notified if they are needed at the callback audition. The cast list will be posted on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on the Branson Regional Arts Council’s social media pages and cast members will be contacted via email. There will be a mandatory parent meeting hosted on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.
There will be a total of 10 public performances at the Historic Owen Theatre from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10. Showtimes will occur on Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Performers must be available for all performance dates.
The online rehearsal schedule for the production, as well as mandatory dress rehearsal dates and additional information can be found at bransonarts.org. Anyone with questions can contact Karie at 417-336-4255. The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson.
